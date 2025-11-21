(Galveston, Texas) - If you’re looking for a holiday getaway that feels like a full-blown Christmas adventure, Moody Gardens in Galveston is just a short drive away from South Louisiana. From November 22 through January 3, 2025, the annual Holiday in the Gardens celebration transforms the entire property into a winter wonderland. Even when the temperatures are warm, you will be able to experience some holiday magic. This is one of those events where every corner of the grounds offers something new to taste, see, or experience, and it’s perfect for families, friend groups, or anyone who just needs to hit pause and soak in some Christmas cheer.

Here are some of the events you'll be able to experience:

ICE LAND: Christmas Around the World

This year’s headline attraction is ICE LAND, where a team of master carvers has turned two million pounds of ice into a global holiday tour. You’ll travel from Russia to Egypt to China and back again, all inside a structure cold enough to make you forget you’re still in coastal Texas. My wife and I went last year and were truly amazed at the skill of the ice sculptors, as well as how cold that giant tent is.You'll get to wear some parkas suitable for sub-zero temperatures (and you'll be glad they have them available).

One of the highlights is the Giant Ice Slide, where guests can glide from the top of the Eiffel Tower. And if you need to warm up afterward, Shiver’s Ice Bar is waiting with festive drinks. Of course we had to take advantage of both of those opportunities.

Holiday Lights: Two Million Reasons to Wander

Outside of the giant tent is a wonderland of holiday lights. Take your time strolling along Galveston Bay and the attractions at Moody Gardens all lit up for the holidays with light sculptures, holiday music, and vendors serving food and drinks along the way. You'll find plenty of opportunities for photos (just be sure you've got your flash settings correct, it can get tricky with holiday lights.)

Ice Skating Under the Lights

The ice rink opens nightly at 6:00 PM and is included with your Holiday Lights ticket. Just lace up your skates, glide under the stars, and you may forget that you're even in Galveston but somewhere up north instead.

More to Do at Moody Gardens

Holiday Films in 3D & 4D, Holiday Fantasy: North Pole's Got Talent, Kiddie Train Rides, Breakfast with Santa and holiday dining experiences are all part of the holiday experience at Moody Gardens. You can even purchase hotel packages to take advantage of all that Moody Gardens has to offer this time of year and not leave the property. Get more information about all the events surrounding Holiday in the Gardens and tickets by visiting the Moody Gardens Event calendar here.