BATON ROUGE, La (KPEL-FM) - If you’ve ever been cut off, honked at, or witnessed an argument at a red light, you’re not alone, and the data backs it up. If you've ever tailgated someone who cut in front of you, flipped off a driver who you felt was rude to you, or even thought about getting out of your car at a light to give someone a piece of your mind, you're also not alone. Road rage is real, and in Louisiana, we (unfortunately) do it better than anyone else.

According to a new study of traffic and road-rage data by ConsumerAffairs, Louisiana drivers ranked number one in the nation for road rage in 2025, marking the second year in a row we've held that unwanted distinction. Nearly 58 % of all traffic deaths in Louisiana involved aggressive or careless driving behaviors, a number that is about four times the national average.

Here’s how the worst offenders stack up in 2025:

Louisiana - Tops the nation for aggressive driving and road rage-related fatalities. New Mexico - High rates of reckless driving and confrontations put it near the top. Montana - Despite open roads, aggressive behavior contributes to a troubling number of fatal crashes. Colorado - Mountain traffic frustrations contribute to one of the highest road rage scores. Arkansas - Frequent careless driving ties to elevated fatal crash rates. New Jersey - Congested highways and a culture of impatience keep it in the top tier. North Carolina - Busy interstates and frustrated drivers earn a spot in the top ten. Hawaii - Island traffic and limited roadways push it onto the list. Nevada - Tourism traffic and desert highway speeds contribute. Florida - Heavy population and congested corridors round out the top ten.

How Road Rage Ratings are Measured

The ConsumerAffairs ranking isn’t based on bumper stickers or honking contests, it uses data tied to fatal crashes involving aggressive driving, speeding citations, and other reckless behaviors to quantify where road rage is most pervasive.

How Road Rage Affects Louisiana Drivers

In Louisiana, aggressive or careless driving is linked to more than half of all traffic deaths. That's a level far above average and a sobering reminder that road rage isn’t just rude, it’s deadly. Additionally, the large number of traffic fatalities can affect overall insurance costs in the state, even more so for individuals cited for aggressive driving habits, according to TSL Insurance Group.

How to Stay Safe Behind the Wheel

Stay calm behind the wheel. Aggressive reactions often escalate minor incidents into dangerous situations.

Avoid confrontations. If another driver acts aggressively, slow down and create space.

Report dangerous driving. Contact local law enforcement when behavior is threatening, it could prevent a tragedy.