(LAFAYETTE, La) - There are certain traditions in Lafayette that feel like the unofficial start of Christmas, and the Sonic Christmas Parade is absolutely one of them. You could argue that the holiday season begins the moment the first marching band turns onto Jefferson Street, music from the band echoing off the buildings, with kids on the curb holding their plastic bags ready to catch their weight in candy.

As someone who grew up around these types of traditions in Acadiana, I can tell you there’s something special about watching our community show up for each other, especially this time of year. And, having participated in multiple parades over the years, both in the parade and part of the crowd, you'll feel a little like the Grinch when he hears the town of Who-ville singing. Christmas in Lafayette isn’t just about floats, marchers and music; it’s a special feeling you get when you see thousands of people lining the streets, knowing we’re all sharing the same moment.

When and Where the Parade Rolls

The 2025 Sonic Christmas Parade rolls through Lafayette on Sunday, December 7, 2025 beginning at 1:00 pm. The route sticks to the familiar tradition, starting in Downtown Lafayette along Jefferson and making its way towards the Oil Center down St. Mary and finishing on Heymann Blvd.

Floats, fire trucks, dance teams, civic groups, school bands, and of course Santa will all be part of the lineup. He'll be waving from the final float to wrap up the parade, then make his way to Parc International to officially usher in Lafayette’s Christmas season with photo opportunities and a chance to enjoy the North Pole display at the parc.

What Makes This Parade Different

Part of that magic comes from the timing. Early December is when Lafayette starts to flip the switch from “holiday prep mode” to “full Christmas energy,” and the parade acts as the unofficial start into the season. It also kicks off the Downtown lighting festivities, making the whole experience feel like a two-in-one holiday celebration. Before you know it, Santa's sleigh will be illuminated over the walkway at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center on Coolidge Blvd, LARC's Acadian Village will have their lights glowing for Noel Acadien au Village, and traffic will be, trafficky. Take some time this holiday season to enjoy the spirit of Christmas with family and friends, and look for Townsquare Media representatives in this year's parade.