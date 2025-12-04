(LAFAYETTE, La.) - Every December in Acadiana, you can almost feel the energy shift. The nights get longer, the stores and roads get busier, and kids suddenly start behaving just a little better than usual (or at least we hope they do). And now, one of Lafayette’s newer Christmas traditions is officially back: LFT Fiber has reopened its Santa Hotline for the 2025 holiday season.

If you’ve never experienced it, the Santa Hotline is exactly what it sounds like - a direct line for kids (and let’s be honest, plenty of adults) to call and leave a message for the big guy himself.

“We’re excited to unveil that the Santa Hotline is officially live,”

said Michael D. Soileau, Director of LFT Fiber.

“It’s a fun, festive, and easy way for kids to connect with Santa Claus.”

And it really is that simple. Grab your phone, dial 337-534-GIFT (337-534-4438), and you’ll hear Santa’s unmistakably jolly voice. Kids can leave their Christmas wish lists, shout-outs, or even a quick message to Rudolph and the rest of the reindeer squad. Parents can slip in a few helpful notes for Santa too, whether their little ones have been "good for goodness sake", a little canaille, or somewhere in between.

A Local Tradition That Just Feels Like Lafayette

The hotline is open now through Christmas Day, giving families plenty of time to turn it into a fun holiday tradition. It’s one of those small but meaningful things that makes the season feel a little more personal and a lot more magical.

And let’s be honest, anything that lets kids burn off some Christmas excitement without adding another toy to the living room? That’s a win for parents everywhere.

I remember when my children were much younger we would track Santa's progress around the globe with the NORAD Santa Tracker and let the kids know when it was time to go to bed so Santa wouldn't skip our house. We'd also write letters to Santa to bring to the Sonic Christmas Parade in Lafayette, or double up and hit the Broussard Christmas Parade as well. I can only imagine how my kids would have reacted to calling Santa.

Looking for more ways to get into the holiday spirit? Check out photos from Moody Gardens and their ICE LAND exhibit. In 2014, they had a special 'Spongebob' theme.