(Baton Rouge, Louisiana) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) declared March 3-9 as Vehicle Safety Recalls Week, to raise awareness about the millions of vehicles on U.S. roads with unresolved safety recalls. These vehicles can still get free repairs, but plenty of drivers haven't checked for recalls, potentially putting themselves and others at serious risk.

Get our free mobile app

Why Louisiana Is a High Risk State for Vehicle Recalls

One of the main items is the Takata air bag recall, which is still the largest recall in vehicle history. Lisa Freeman, executive director of the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, urged drivers to check into the recall, particularly in high-heat and high-humidity regions like Louisiana.

“The biggest concern is the millions of vehicles that are still on the road with recalled Takata air bags,” Freeman said. “These air bags were recalled because they can explode and shoot shrapnel toward those in the vehicle, hurting or even killing people.”

The Takata recall invovled nearly three dozen car manufacturers and over 180 different models. According to NHTSA, defective Takata air bags have been responsible for 28 fatalities and at least 400 injuries. With nearly 46 million faulty air bags have been replaced, around 10 million vehicles still contain these defective components.

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Announces Another Takata Recall Getty Images loading...

How to Check for a Recall

You can easily determine if your vehicle is under recall by visiting www.nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering either your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or license plate information. If an open recall is found, the website provides details on the issue, potential consequences, and instructions for scheduling a free repair with an authorized dealer.

In addition, NHTSA is offering the SaferCar app, which gives real-time recall notifications and tracking. Both the app and recall repairs are free.

How Wide an Issue are the Recalls?

Recalls can be issued by either the vehicle manufacturer or NHTSA, following investigations into safety complaints. These recalls may cover vehicles, car seats, tires, or vehicle equipment.

NHTSA estimates that one in four vehicles currently in use has an unrepaired safety recall, representing millions of potentially life-threatening defects that could be fixed at no cost to the owner.

With millions of vehicles still in need of critical safety repairs, it's a good time for you to take advantage of the opportunity to ensure your vehicle is safe for the road.