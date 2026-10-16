VILLE PLATTE, La. — The sound of gunfire abruptly shut down the Ville Platte Bulldogs' homecoming game on Friday night. The shooting, which occurred near the game, took the life of one victim and injured multiple others.

The Bulldogs were down 14-0 to Church Point early in the second quarter, according to fans at the scene as well as local news outlets.

EvangelineToday reported Friday night that the game was canceled after the gunfire disrupted the game. A subsequent report said three people were shot and one was deceased. The shooting occurred about a block away from the game, the outlet said.

This comes after the school posted a message to the community reminding students and families not to let competition and pranks go too far.

"Please be reminded that actions that cross the line from harmless fun to misconduct may result in disciplinary consequences, financial responsibility for damages, or even criminal charges," the school said in a post on Facebook. "Let’s remember that Homecoming is about unity, tradition, and Bulldog Pride—not behavior that could negatively impact others or jeopardize someone’s future."

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