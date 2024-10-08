Cajuns vs Coastal Carolina Game Time and Broadcast Update

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are preparing for a pivotal Sun Belt Conference matchup against Coastal Carolina on October 19, with kickoff now scheduled for 11 a.m. CT. The game, which will be broadcast live on ESPNU, promises to be a crucial test for Louisiana as they look to continue their strong season.

Louisiana, boasting a 4-1 record overall and a 1-0 start in Sun Belt play, is coming off a series of impressive performances. Before facing Coastal Carolina, the Ragin' Cajuns will return to action on Saturday, October 12, when they host App State at Cajun Field. That game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and can be streamed live on ESPN+.

Fans looking to catch Louisiana in action at home still have several opportunities, with single-game tickets available for as low as $15. Upcoming home games include matchups against Arkansas State (November 9), South Alabama (November 16), and Troy (November 23). Tickets can be purchased through RaginCajuns.com or via their social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Season tickets are also available for Ragin' Cajuns football, with purchases available online or by calling the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at (337) 482-GoUL (4685).

To stay connected with all things Ragin' Cajuns, fans are encouraged to download the #GeauxCajuns app, available on both iOS and Android platforms. Be sure to follow the Ragin' Cajuns on social media (@RaginCajunsFB) for the latest updates, news, and game-day information.