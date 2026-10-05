Football season is in full swing, but softball fans in Lafayette don't have to wait until spring to see the Ragin' Cajuns. Louisiana Softball just released its 2026 fall schedule, with four exhibition games in October, three of them at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park. It's also our first chance to see some new faces on the roster.

Ragin' Cajuns Softball 2026 Fall Schedule

The Cajuns open fall ball on the road in Lake Charles, then come home for three games at Lamson, according to the university:

Friday, October 9: at McNeese, 5 p.m. (Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond, Lake Charles)

Wednesday , October 14: vs. Mississippi Gulf Coast, 6 p.m. (Lamson Park)

, October 14: vs. Mississippi Gulf Coast, 6 p.m. (Lamson Park) Thursday , October 15: vs. Pearl River, 6 p.m. (Lamson Park)

, October 15: vs. Pearl River, 6 p.m. (Lamson Park) Tuesday, October 27: vs. McNeese, 6 p.m. (Lamson Park)

All times are subject to change.

What It Costs to Get In

Admission to the home games is a $5 donation at the gate, and it's cash only, so stop by the ATM first. All seating is general admission, and every dollar goes directly to Louisiana Softball. Concessions will be available. Wear pink if you're going. The team wants to "Pink Out the Park" all three home games in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

A Quick Look Back at the 2026 Season

Last season ended a little earlier than Cajun fans hoped. Louisiana finished 29-27 overall and 11-13 in Sun Belt play, entering the conference tournament as the No. 8 seed. The Cajuns hosted the tournament at Lamson Park and beat Troy in the first round before falling 3-0 to ULM in the quarterfinals on May 7.

Even so, there were some bright spots, and four of the brightest are coming back:

Haley Hart: The second baseman from Spanish Fort, Alabama, had about as good a freshman year as you can have. She hit .364 with 56 hits and 40 RBI, was named Sun Belt Freshman of the Year and LSWA Freshman of the Year, and was a D1Softball Second Team Freshman All-American.

Kennedy Marceaux: The Alabama transfer made First Team All-Sun Belt as a catcher, with 56 hits, 36 RBI and a team-high 35 runs scored.

Mia Liscano: The shortstop led the team with 59 hits and finished the season above .400 after hitting over .390 for her final 42 games.

Brooke Otto: After redshirting the year before, Otto became one of the Sun Belt's top power hitters with 11 home runs and 46 RBI. She was named First Team All-Louisiana at third base.

All four made the All-Sun Belt team, tied for the most in the league.

New Faces on the Ragin' Cajuns Roster

Head coach Alyson Habetz, a Louisiana softball alum entering her third season leading the program, added some talented newcomers over the summer. They'll make their official debuts this spring, but fall ball is our first look:

KG Favors, pitcher: A transfer from South Carolina, Favors led Orange Beach High School in Alabama to three straight state titles and went 22-1 with a 0.77 ERA in 2024. She made 13 appearances for the Gamecocks last spring.

Angelyna Conde, infielder: The La Mirada, California, native comes over from Texas Tech after appearing in three games as a freshman. She hit 19 home runs in high school.

Danika Spinogatti, catcher: The former Florida State signee redshirted last season. She was a top-30 national recruit out of Montverde Academy in Florida, where she left as the school's all-time leader in RBI, doubles, home runs and walks. She's also played for Italy's U18 national team.

Candice Puig, utility: An incoming freshman from La Serna High School in Whittier, California, Puig both hits and pitches. She went 8-5 with a 2.31 ERA in the circle.

Read More: Coach Alyson Habetz Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

For five bucks, a fall night at Lamson Park is one of the best deals in Lafayette. Grab some cash, wear your pink and go get a first look at the 2027 Cajuns.