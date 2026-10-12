(LAFAYETTE, LA) - The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns are back home Saturday, October 17, after a gut punch in Ruston. They host Troy at 4 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium, and with both teams sitting in the thick of the Sun Belt West race, this one carries real weight. It’s also Family Weekend and the Hall of Fame Game, so expect a big crowd at Bertrand and Congress.

Cajuns Let One Slip Away in Ruston

Last Saturday’s 32-31 loss at Louisiana Tech is going to sting for a while. The Cajuns led 24-13 heading into the fourth quarter, thanks to third-quarter touchdown runs from JJ Garner and Trenton Chaney. Lunch Winfield then hit KeDarius Wade for a 45-yard touchdown to push the lead to 31-19 with 11:34 left. That should’ve been enough. It wasn’t.

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Tech quarterback Blake Baker scored on a 12-yard run to make it 31-26, and after a Cajuns three-and-out, he took the Bulldogs and found Eli Finley for a 7-yard touchdown with 46 seconds left. Winfield was intercepted on the final possession, and that was the ball game. The Cajuns made plenty of big plays, but three turnovers were the difference in a one-point game.

Morgan Simmons, Getty Images Morgan Simmons, Getty Images

What Troy Brings to Lafayette

Troy comes in at 3-2 overall and 1-0 in the Sun Belt after a 55-34 win over Southern Miss on October 6. Quarterback Goose Crowder was 18-of-21 for 225 yards and two touchdowns in that one, and he also ran for 145 yards and two more scores. Running back Jordan Lovett added 142 yards on the ground.

So the Cajuns defense has its hands full with a quarterback who can beat you with his arm and his legs. Troy’s two losses came on the road at Missouri and Utah State.

Louisiana leads the all-time series 14-12, but Troy won the last meeting, 35-23, in Troy last October. The Cajuns would love to even that score at home.

Sun Belt Standings Heading Into Week 8

The Cajuns are 4-2 overall and 1-1 in conference play. Here’s how the West looks, according to the Sun Belt website:

South Alabama: 2-0 Sun Belt (4-2 overall)

Louisiana Tech: 1-0 (3-2)

Troy: 1-0 (3-2)

Louisiana: 1-1 (4-2)

UL Monroe: 0-1 (0-5)

Southern Miss: 0-1 (1-4)

Arkansas State: 0-2 (2-4)

Over in the East, James Madison is rolling at 3-0 in league play and 6-0 overall. A win Saturday hands Troy its first conference loss and keeps the Cajuns right in the mix.

Read More: JMU Leaving Sun Belt - How it Affects Louisiana Football

How to Watch or Listen to Cajuns vs. Troy

Kickoff is 4 p.m., and the game streams on ESPN+. You can also catch every snap on the Ragin’ Cajuns Radio Network on 103.3 the GOAT, or Hot 107.9, with live stats on StatBroadcast.

Tickets for Saturday’s Game

Tickets are mobile only and live in your Cajuns Account or the GeauxCajuns app. You can buy online at ragincajuns.com/tickets or call (337) 482-GoUL (4685). On game day, the M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field box office and Will Call open four hours before kickoff, so noon on Saturday. Bring a photo ID for Will Call.

Kids 2 and under get in free, and everyone 3 and up needs a ticket. Students claim their tickets online starting Monday, and student IDs aren’t accepted at the gate.

Parking and Tailgating Around Cajun Field

via ragincajuns.com Cajun Field tailgating availability map

Free general parking is available at the LITE Center, CGI, Blackham Coliseum, the UL Print Shop and the Cabbage Patch. Those lots fill up fast on a big weekend, so plan on getting there early.

If you want to park closer, single-game passes on the East Side of the stadium have to be bought online ahead of time. There are no gate sales. A few other things to keep in mind:

All parking gates are right-turn only.

Reinhardt Drive closes three hours before kickoff.

Trailers aren’t allowed in parking spots and will be towed.

Accessible parking is on the east side through Gate 4 off Congress.

Tailgating on the reserved grass around the stadium requires a pass, and setup for reserved spots and RVs starts at 3 p.m. Friday. No pass? Cajuns Village is open to everyone.

Don’t Get Turned Away Over Your Bag

Stadium gates open 90 minutes before kickoff, at 2:30 p.m. The clear bag policy is the same as every other home game this season. One approved bag per ticket holder:

A clear bag or clear fanny pack up to 12 x 6 x 12 inches\

A one-gallon clear storage bag

A small clutch up to 6.5 x 4.5 inches

Medical bags and diaper bags (with a child) are allowed

Leave the backpacks, coolers, umbrellas, folding chairs, strollers, outside food and drinks, and water bottles in the car. There are no ATMs inside the stadium, and once you’re in, there’s no re-entry.

Saturday’s a chance to shake off last week and take care of business at home. Get out there early, fire up the grill, and let’s be loud for the Cajuns. Geaux Cajuns!