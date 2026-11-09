BATON ROUGE, La. — The SEC Championship Game, which has crowned the league’s champion since 1992, may be nearing its final edition. Sources say the College Football Playoff will expand to 24 teams in 2027, and conference title games would go away to make room.

No formal announcement has been made. The Big Ten and SEC hold final authority over the format and face a Dec. 1 deadline to finalize it. If the reports hold, this December’s game would be the last SEC Championship Game.

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What Is Reportedly Changing for the SEC and LSU

The playoff would double from 12 teams to 24. Sources most recently expected a “19+4+1” model: 19 at-large bids, four spots for Power Four conference champions and one for the highest-rated Group of Six champion.

First-round and second-round games would be played on campuses. Separate reporting says seeds 9 through 24 would meet in the first round, with other details still being worked out. The 2026 season is the third year of the 12-team format, so 2027 would be the first with 24.

What the SEC Championship Game Has Meant to LSU

LSU has five wins in seven appearances in the title game, with victories in 2001, 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2019. The 2003, 2007 and 2019 teams went on to win national championships.

The most recent trip came in December 2022, a 50-30 loss to Georgia in Atlanta. LSU has not appeared in the game since.

Why the Money Is the Sticking Point

The SEC created its title game in 1992. Estimates of its yearly value start above $75 million, and sources cited in the latest reporting put it near $100 million. The SEC, ACC and Big 12 games combined are valued at nearly $250 million, and ESPN holds the rights to all three.

Parker S. Freedman, Getty Images Parker S. Freedman, Getty Images

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey had favored 16 teams while the Big Ten pushed for 24. In a memo to the playoff’s management committee, he laid out what the SEC would need from a 24-team format: an offset for the lost title-game revenue, and at least 10 regular-season games against power-conference opponents for power-conference teams.

Industry sources told reporters ESPN could redirect what it pays for the title games toward an expanded playoff deal.

What 24 Teams Could Mean for Louisiana Fans

More teams means more at-large room for SEC programs. Using last season’s final rankings, a 24-team field would have included seven SEC schools, the most of any conference.

Under the reported format, the SEC would stop holding a title game after this season.

What Happens Next

The Big Ten and SEC must agree on the format by Dec. 1 for the 24-team field to start in 2027. The original report is marked as developing, and details on byes, seeding, and the revenue picture remain unsettled.

The 2026 SEC Championship Game is set for Saturday, Dec. 5, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It will be the league’s 35th.

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