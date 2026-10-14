Baseball season might feel a long way off, but the Ragin’ Cajuns are giving us a sneak peek this month. Louisiana has three fall games lined up at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field, and the first one comes with a little extra history attached.

It’s the Hall of Fame Game on Friday

The Cajuns open fall ball against Northwestern State on Friday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m. This one is a 12-inning game, so you’ll get plenty of baseball for your money.

It’s also Hall of Fame weekend. 2026 UL Athletics Hall of Fame inductee Dylan Moore will throw out the first pitch, and that night he’ll be inducted alongside Fred Stamps, Tenna Cooper, Lawrence Willis and Nelson Stokley.

Dave Steel/Townsquare Media Dave Steel/Townsquare Media

Bring Cash for Your Ticket

Tickets are $10, cash only, and that money goes to the UL Diamond Club. So stop by the ATM on your way, and know your ticket is helping support Cajun baseball.

Read More: Cajuns Softball Fall Ball Schedule for 2026

McNeese and Lamar Round Out the Fall

After Friday, the Cajuns have two more chances to check out next spring’s team:

Saturday, Oct. 24: vs. McNeese, 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30: vs. Lamar, 6 p.m.

A little in-state rivalry with McNeese on a Saturday afternoon in October? I’ll take it.