(LAFAYETTE, LA) - If you’ve spent any time at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field, you know there aren’t many better places to spend a spring night in Acadiana. And starting in 2027, Cajun fans will have a brand new way to take in the action.

The University of Louisiana athletics department has received a $375,000 gift to install a new, state-of-the-art digital videoboard at the Tigue. The fully digital display is scheduled to be in place before the 2027 season.

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A “Big-League” Upgrade for Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball

via Ragincajuns.com via Ragincajuns.com

Head coach Matt Deggs didn’t hold back when talking about what the new board will mean for the program.

“It’s a big-league video board, and it’s only possible because of the generosity of our great fan base,” Deggs said. “The community has made a tremendous personal investment into our program, our players and everything we’re trying to build here.”

Deggs thanked Cajun Nation and Interim Director of Athletics Trey Frazier and his staff, and said the board will “elevate the experience for both our fans and our players.”

And the videoboard isn’t the only upgrade on the way. According to Deggs, funding for the new clubhouse is nearing completion too.

“We have a great team in place, a lot of momentum and plenty of excitement surrounding our program,” Deggs said.

Why the New Videoboard Is Named for the 1978 Cajuns

Here’s my favorite part of this story. Instead of putting a sponsor’s name on it, the new board will be named in honor of the 1978 Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team.

That team holds a special place in Cajun baseball history. The ‘78 Cajuns were the first team to play at Moore Field, and they set school records at the time for wins and shutouts. Several players from that roster went on to play professionally.

One of them, pitcher Jose Alvarez, still holds Louisiana records for shutouts in a season, career shutouts and complete games, almost 50 years later. Alvarez was inducted into the Ragin’ Cajuns Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019.

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We Came Together as a Brotherhood

For the players from that 1978 team, this honor clearly means a lot. Raymond Richard, a member of the ‘78 Cajuns, said the team is “extremely proud and humbled.”

“It was a very special time in our lives,” Richard said. “Personal relationships among our team members were forged, which have continued for almost 50 years. Many of the girls we dated in college became our wives and life-long partners. Even though we had players from all over the country, we came together as a brotherhood.”

How cool is that? Nearly five decades later, that group is still close, and now their name will be on display above the ballpark they helped open.

When Is the 1978 Team Videoboard Dedication?

Mark your calendar. A dedication ceremony for the new videoboard is set for Saturday, March 20, 2027, at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field, and members of the 1978 team will be there.

If you’re a longtime Cajun fan, that’s one you won’t want to miss. It’s not every day you get to see the guys who christened the Tigue back on the field where it all started.

Congratulations to the 1978 Ragin’ Cajuns, and thanks to the fans whose generosity made this happen. I can’t wait to see that new board light up the Tigue this spring. Geaux Cajuns!