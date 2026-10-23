(LAFAYETTE, LA) - The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns travel to Hattiesburg to take on Southern Miss on Saturday, October 24, at 4 p.m. The game streams on ESPN+, and you can listen on the Ragin’ Cajuns Radio Network. If you watched last Saturday’s game against Troy, you know why Cajun fans are feeling pretty good right now. And this week, Louisiana gets a chance to do something it hasn’t done very often: win back-to-back games on Southern Miss’ home field.

Cajuns vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Matchup : Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at Southern Miss Golden Eagles

: Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at Southern Miss Golden Eagles Date : Saturday, October 24, 2026

: Saturday, October 24, 2026 Kickoff : 4 p.m.

: 4 p.m. Location : Carlisle-Faulkner Field at Renasant Stadium (“The Rock”), Hattiesburg, Mississippi

: Carlisle-Faulkner Field at Renasant Stadium (“The Rock”), Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV/Streaming : ESPN+

: ESPN+ Radio: 103.3 The GOAT/Hot 107.9 Ragin’ Cajuns Radio Network and Varsity Sports Network

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Cajuns Coming Off a Big Win Over Troy

Louisiana turned in one of its best all-around performances of the season last Saturday, beating Troy 33-6 at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium. That’s no small thing. Troy is the reigning Sun Belt West Division champion.

The Cajuns spread the wealth on offense. Running backs JJ Garner, Steven Blanco and Anthony Reagan Jr. all ran for touchdowns, and Lunch Winfield hit KeDarius Wade for a first-quarter touchdown pass.

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But the defense might have been the bigger story. Jake St. Andre led the way with a team-high nine tackles. The Cajuns held one of the best ball-control offenses in the country to just 126 rushing yards, nearly half of Troy’s 220.4-yard average coming into the game, and forced two turnovers.

A Rivalry That Goes Back More Than 100 Years

This isn’t just another conference game. Louisiana and Southern Miss first played in 1923, and Saturday will be the 56th meeting between the two schools.

Winning in Hattiesburg has never been easy for the Cajuns. When Louisiana beat Southern Miss 23-13 at The Rock in 2024, it was only the Cajuns’ second win in 26 all-time games on the Southern Miss campus, and their first there since 1989.

Now the Cajuns have a shot at winning two straight in Hattiesburg. And they’d get to do it while spoiling Southern Miss’ homecoming. I’m not gonna lie, that would make it a little sweeter.

Read More: Ragin Cajuns Most Memorable Wins

What’s Next for the Ragin’ Cajuns After Southern Miss?

Saturday’s game is the Cajuns’ eighth straight week of football. After that, Louisiana finally gets an open date next week to rest up before the final stretch of the season. A win would move the Cajuns to 6-2 and 3-1 in Sun Belt play heading into the break. That’s a nice spot to be in.

Whether you’re making the drive to Hattiesburg or watching from home, let’s finish this eight-week stretch the right way. Geaux Cajuns!