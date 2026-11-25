For the first time in almost two decades, the New Orleans Bowl has a new name in front of it. Bowl officials and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation announced on Nov. 23 that AWM is the game's new title sponsor, which means this year's matchup will officially be called the AWM New Orleans Bowl.

Get our free mobile app

If you've followed the Ragin' Cajuns to the Superdome over the years, you got used to hearing "R+L Carriers" in front of the bowl's name. That partnership ran 19 years, from 2006 through the 2024 season. When it expired, the bowl went looking for a new partner, and last year's 25th anniversary game was played without one. Now AWM steps in as the game starts its next 25 years.

When Is the 2026 AWM New Orleans Bowl?

Mark your calendar for Wednesday, Dec. 23. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Central at the Caesars Superdome, and the game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. That's a nice early afternoon slot, right in the middle of Christmas week, so you can watch the game and still make it home for gumbo.

The matchup won't be set until Selection Sunday on Dec. 6. Ticket and game day info is posted at neworleansbowl.org.

So, Who Is AWM?

Unless you work in construction or warehousing, you've probably never heard of AWM. That's okay. It's not a company you'll find on a grocery store shelf or advertising on a billboard on I-10.

AWM is a technology company that handles supply, fulfillment and inventory. In plain English, it makes sure workers have the stuff they need, when they need it. Think about a big construction jobsite. If the crew runs out of the right fittings, or the drill bits are gone, or a piece of equipment isn't where it's supposed to be, work stops and money gets burned. AWM's whole business is keeping that from happening.

The company does that by tracking supplies in real time, automatically reordering things before they run out, and running fulfillment right there on site. It also uses AI to show managers where things are slowing down. AWM was built for construction, but the same idea works in plenty of other industries that depend on having the right materials on hand.

Which Conferences Play in the New Orleans Bowl?

The New Orleans Bowl has had tie-ins with the Sun Belt Conference and Conference USA since 2002, and that's still the setup this year. Most years, you'll see a Sun Belt team line up against a C-USA team.

There have been a few exceptions. The Mountain West filled the C-USA spot in 2011 and 2014, and Ohio of the MAC played in the 2010 game. Last year, Western Kentucky beat Southern Miss 27-16.

The Ragin' Cajuns and the New Orleans Bowl Go Way Back

Chris Graythen, Getty Images Chris Graythen, Getty Images

No program has more history with this game than Louisiana. In fact, the bowl was even played in Lafayette once. After Hurricane Katrina damaged the Superdome in 2005, that year's game moved to Cajun Field as the New Orleans Bowl at Lafayette.

The Cajuns' own run started in 2011, when they ended a 41-year bowl drought by beating San Diego State 32-30 on Brett Baer's 50-yard field goal as time ran out. I still think that's one of the best moments in program history. Louisiana went on to play in the game four straight years from 2011 through 2014, though the 2011 and 2013 wins were later vacated by the NCAA. The Cajuns came back in 2016, beat Marshall 36-21 in 2021 to cap a 13-1 season, and faced Jacksonville State in 2023. That's seven appearances, the most of any school.

This year, the Cajuns are 8-3 and bowl eligible again. Where the Sun Belt sends them is anybody's guess until Dec. 6, but a short drive down I-10 to the Dome would sure make for a fun Christmas week.

Read More: Cajuns Bowl Eligible After South Alabama Win

Congrats to AWM on jumping into one of Louisiana's best December traditions. Now let's see if we can paint the Superdome red one more time.