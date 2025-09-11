(103.3 The Goat) - The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns will be hitting the road for the first time in 2025 when they face off against the 25th-ranked Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field on Saturday, September 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network+/ESPN+. You can also catch the game right here on 103.3 The Goat.

Road Warriors Return

Louisiana (1-1) enters the weekend fresh off a 34-10 win over McNeese and continuing a six-game road win streak dating back to 2023. The Cajuns were a perfect 6-0 away from Lafayette last season, marking just the second time in Cajuns history they finished unbeaten on the road.

Head coach Michael Desormeaux has led Louisiana to four 10-win seasons in the past six years and seven straight bowl appearances. His team is looking to make a statement against a Power Five opponent before finishing non-conference play at Eastern Michigan next week.

Cajuns Offensive Update

Redshirt freshman quarterback Daniel Beale will make his second career start after replacing injured starter Walker Howard. Beale impressed in his first start against McNeese, throwing the first touchdown of his college career in the fourth quarter.

The Cajuns’ running game has been their strength early, averaging 233 rushing yards per contest. Running backs Bill Davis and Zylan Perry have combined for 330 of Louisiana’s 466 rushing yards this season, making one of the Sun Belt’s most reliable backfield duos.

Special teams has also been a bright spot. Redshirt junior kicker Tony Sterner, who nailed field goals from 47 and 51 yards against Rice, added two more last week and currently ranks among the Sun Belt’s scoring leaders.

Cajuns Defensive Focus

On the defensive side, senior lineman Jordan Lawson holds down a unit that restricted McNeese to just 47 rushing yards, the fewest allowed since 2024. Linebacker Jaden Dugger leads the Cajuns with 14 tackles through two games, while safety Jalen Clark came up with a key interception last week to spark a 10-point surge before halftime.

Scouting Missouri

Missouri (2-0) enters ranked No. 25 after defeating border rival Kansas 42-31 last weekend. Quarterback Beau Pribula has been one of the most efficient passers in the nation, while running backs Ahmad Hardy and Jamal Roberts have added balance on the ground. The Tigers are averaging 577.5 yards and 51.5 points per game through two weeks.

First-Time Meeting

Saturday marks the first-ever meeting between Louisiana and Missouri, though the Cajuns have faced nearly every other SEC opponent in the modern conference alignment. The game also carries a personal connection: Louisiana athletic director Dr. Bryan Maggard spent over two decades on Missouri’s athletic staff before joining the Cajuns in 2017.

What’s Next

After Missouri, Louisiana will finish up non-conference play with a trip to Eastern Michigan on September 20 before coming home for a Sun Belt Championship Game rematch against Marshall on September 27.