Bogus Defensive Pass Interference Costs the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns came into their matchup with the Troy Trojans on a two-game losing streak and a 16-point underdogs to the defending Sun Belt Champions. Throw in they were playing with their third-string quarterback and third-string freshman center making his first start in his collegiate career, and they were facing a tall task on Saturday.

Turns out, QB Chandler Fields and center Cooper Fordham each played very well, but it wasn’t enough as the Cajuns fell to the Trojans 31-24.

Fields was 29 for 39 for 282 yards and three touchdown passes, tying the game twice in the 2nd Half, doing his best to keep the Cajuns in the game.

Louisiana did take a 7-0 lead when Fields found Robert Williams in end zone on a 14-yard TD pass and a 7-0 lead.

Cajuns were trailing 17-10 coming out of the locker room at halftime, but the defense limited Troy's first possession of the 2nd Half, giving the Cajuns the ball on their own 32. Fields led Louisiana on a 9-play 73-yard drive, finishing it off with a 4-yard TD pass to Neal Johnson.

After Troy reclaimed the lead at 24-17, the Cajuns only needed five plays to tie the game again. The big one was a reverse flea flicker from Fields to Johnson for 40 yards. Two plays later Fields found Terrance Carter for another 4-yard touchdown pass.

It appeared the Cajuns were going to force a three-and-out when the referees decided they wanted to affect the outcome of the game. Cajuns defensive back Patrick Mensah made a great play, turning around for the ball and knocking it down for an incompletion, making Troy punt the ball away.

Instead, the referee mistakenly decided Mensah created contact with Trojans Wide Receiver Devonte Ross and threw a flag for pass interference.

From there Troy drove down the field and Gunner Watson threw his third TD pass of the night, this one to Chris Lewis, and a 31-24 lead.

On their next possession, the Cajuns would go three and out and would never get the ball back.

Louisiana falls to 5-6 and will need a win next week against UL-Monroe to qualify for a bowl game. Kickoff is at 2P CT with the Ragin’ Cajuns Pre-Game show at Noon. You can listen to all of the action on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns radio network 103.3 The Goat.