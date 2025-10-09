(LAFAYETTE, La.) — Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns running back Bill Davis has been selected to serve on the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Oversight Committee, the organization announced this week via RaginCajuns.com. His term began on October 7, 2025, and runs through August 31, 2026.

Davis is one of only two student-athlete representatives named to the 19-member committee, joining Louisiana Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard and Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill. The decision allows Davis to be a part of improving the student-athlete experience across college football.

What the Oversight Committee Does

According to the NCAA website, the Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Oversight Committee plays a vital role in maintaining the integrity and consistency of college football operations nationwide. The committee oversees the day-to-day administration and governance of FBS football, ensuring that all programs operate under fair and uniform standards.

It prioritizes the student-athlete experience, working to enhance both academic and athletic opportunities while maintaining a focus on health and safety across the sport.

Additionally, the committee is responsible for the fair and consistent application of rules and policies, providing guidance to the NCAA Football Rules Committee on regulations that impact both FBS and FCS programs. Beyond regular season play, the committee also supervises the licensing of postseason bowl games and the qualification procedures for the FCS Championship, helping to ensure competitive balance and uphold the credibility of college football’s postseason structure.

Bill Davis’ Background

A LaPlace, Louisiana native and Riverside Academy graduate, Davis has made a name for himself as an offensive weapon for the Ragin’ Cajuns. He was part of the 2024 CSC Academic All-District Team and earned a spot on the 2025 Doak Walker Preseason Watch List, according to RaginCajuns.com

For the 2025 season, Davis ranks second on the team and 11th in the Sun Belt Conference with 314 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Congratulations to Bill on this prestigious position, and thanks for representing the Ragin' Cajuns.