Acadiana Schools Dominate Louisiana Class 4A Football, LSWA Poll Finds

LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - The latest polls from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association show a lot of Acadiana-area teams are among the top performing in the state - including a Lafayette team sitting atop the Class 4A rankings.

St. Thomas More in Lafayette is currently No. 1 in Class 4A, but the Top 10 for that category is filled with local teams, with more Acadiana-area teams in the Top 10 throughout each class.

STM is currently No. 1 despite a Week 2 loss to Catholic High of Baton Rouge. The 18-14 loss snapped a 25-game win streak held by the Cougars.

Defending state champions Opelousas High are No. 3 on the list, though they were off last week due to Hurricane Francine. Teurlings Catholic came in at No. 4, Cecilia at No. 5, and Westgate at No. 6.

In Class 5A, Acadiana High School sits at No. 4, and in Class 1A, there are a lot of familiar names including Vermilion Catholic at No. 2.

Full polls are below.

Class 5A School rec pts prev 1. Ruston (11) 2-0 143 1 2. Karr 1-0 127 2 3. Catholic-BR (1) 2-0 124 3 4. Acadiana 1-1 110 4 5. Neville 2-0 79 7 6. Zachary 1-1 77 5 7. Destrehan 1-1 69 6 8. John Curtis 1-1 54 8 9. St. Augustine 2-0 46 9 10. Alexandria 2-0 25 NR Others receiving votes: Archbishop Rummel 17, Airline 14, West Monroe 12, Dutchtown 9, Brother Martin 8, Mandeville 7, Carencro 4, Walker 3, Barbe 3, Central 1, Jesuit 1, Terrebonne 1. Class 4A School rec pts prev 1. St. Thomas More (4) 1-1 135 2 2. North DeSoto (8) 1-1 132 1 3. Opelousas 0-1 108 3 4. Teurlings Catholic 2-0 91 8 5. Cecilia 1-1 88 4

6. Westgate 1-0 86 6 7. Archbishop Shaw 1-1 84 7 8. E.D. White 1-1 82 5 9. Lutcher 1-0 51 9 10. St. Charles 0-1 31 10 Others receiving votes: Assumption 20, Franklin Parish 10, Lakeshore 3, Istrouma 1, Leesville 1, McDonough (35) 1, Northwood-Shreveport 1, Vandebilt Catholic 1, Wossman. Class 3A School rec pts prev 1. St. James (8) 1-0 139 2 2. University (3) 1-1 128 1 3. Northwest (1) 2-0 120 3 4. Sterlington 2-0 106 4 5. John F. Kennedy 2-0 103 5 6. Bunkie 2-0 83 6 7. Jena 2-0 72 7 8. Bastrop 2-0 41 NR 9. Madison Prep 0-2 37 8 10. De La Salle 0-2 23 10 Others receiving votes: Amite 21, Parkview Baptist 20, Jewel Sumner 14, Jennings 12, Lake Charles College Prep 5, Pine 4, Erath 3, Donaldsonville 1.

Class 2A School rec pts prev 1. Calvary Baptist (8) 1-1 138 1 2. Newman (3) 1-0 123 2 3. Oak Grove (1) 1-1 118 3 4. Lafayette Christian 1-1 117 4 5. Notre Dame 2-0 93 5 6. Dunham 2-0 89 6 7. Ouachita Christian 2-0 73 8 8. Episcopal-Baton Rouge 2-0 57 9 9. Union Parish 0-2 51 6 10. Catholic-New Iberia 1-1 34 10 Others receiving votes: Mangham 18, Ferriday 15, South Plaquemines 8, Pope John Paul (II) 4, Northlake Christian 1. Class 1A School rec pts prev 1. Southern Lab (9) 1-0 139 1 2. Vermilion Catholic (3) 2-0 135 2 3. Haynesville 2-0 119 3 4. Riverside 0-1 103 4 5. St. Martin’s 2-0 89 7 6. Kentwood 1-1 79 4

7. Ascension Catholic 0-1 67 8

8. Opelousas Catholic 2-0 62 9

9. Logansport 1-1 49 6

10. Central Catholic 1-0 34 10

Others receiving votes: Catholic-Point Coupee 31, Covenant Christian 20, Ascension Episcopal 5, Jeanerette 5, St. Frederick 2, White Castle 1.