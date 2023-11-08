The Ragin’ Cajuns Adjust Their Parking Situation for Thursday’s game due to the Volleyball State Championship

LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - The Ragin' Cajuns are looking to bounce back from last week's loss to Arkansas State. The Cajuns lost 37-17 and now are in must-win mode to attempt to win the West in the Sun Belt. The Cajuns are facing their rival Southern Miss this Thursday and parking has been adjusted due to the LHSAA Girl's Volleyball State Championships.

According to the Ragin' Cajuns here are the updates for parking this Thursday:

UL Football vs USM (CAJUN FIELD Event)

Football Reserved Parking Passes are Required for Parking at Cajun Field. Free general admission parking at the LITE Center, located across Congress Street from Cajun Field. No football parking permitted on CAJUNDOME grounds due to Volleyball State Championship & Convention Center Events

LHSAA State Volleyball Championships (CAJUNDOME Event)

Limited Handicap Accessible Parking Available at CAJUNDOME Gate 12 on Reinhardt Street and Gate 8 on Congress Street. Please have your handicap placard visible upon arrival. General admission parking at CAJUNDOME Gate 8 off Congress Street. Free general admission parking at the LITE Center, across Congress Street from Cajun Field.

Also, the Cajuns have events leading up to the game tomorrow, including music under the oaks and a pep rally.

If the Cajuns can start this three-game stand to end the season with a win they will still have a chance to win the West. They need to win all three games and have some luck but it starts tomorrow. Kickoff is at 6:30 and pregame starts at 4:30. You can tune into all the action if you can't make it out on 103.3 The Goat or Hot 107.9.