The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (10-2, 7-1) will be hosting the 2024 Hercules Tire Sun Belt Conference Championship Game on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at Cajun Field as they take on the Marshall Thundering Herd (9-3, 7-1).

We need a full house to show the rest of the country how great the Acadiana community is in supporting our outstanding home team.

The biggest point of emphasis here is that there still are plenty of great seats available and purchasing is really easy.

If you still need to purchase your tickets, we'll have that information below along with a rundown of some of the things you need to know before you show up at Cajun Field.

2024 Sun Belt Conference Championship Game Parking

There will be several options regarding parking for fans attending the game. Free parking will be available at the Lite Center, Cajundome rear lots, Blackham Coliseum, Bourgeois Park/Intramural fields, and Cabbage Patch.

However, if you want to park closer to Cajun Field, general admission parking is available to purchase for $20. There are several lots where those passes will be accepted and you purchase them online here.

2024 Sun Belt Conference Championship Game Tailgating

Single-game tailgating spots are still available for purchase and they're only $50.

Those can also be purchased online here. (Click on the map above to see the tailgate spots around Cajun Field.

Music Under the Oaks

Music Under the Oaks, presented by First Horizon, will kick off immediately following Cajun Walk at 4:05 pm. The Rouge Krewe will be performing live on stage.

2024 Sun Belt Conference Championship Game Tickets

Great seats are still available for the game and they start as low as $20. Tickets are digital and do not include any extra fees.

Purchase your tickets at this link.

Tickets, while supplies last, will be available at the main ticket booth at Russo Park on gameday.

2024 Sun Belt Conference Championship Game Clear Bag & Re-Entry Policy

It's always important to understand what you can and cannot bring inside Cajun Field. The below graphic explains all of that.

2024 Sun Belt Conference Championship Game Day Timeline

Here is a rundown of when everything opens up and shakes down for the big game on Saturday:

7:00 a.m. - Parking Gates 1&5 Open

8:00 a.m. - All parking gates open

10:00 a.m. - Russo Park Bookstore Opens

12:00 p.m. - Cajundome Blvd. Closes

1:00 p.m. - Main ticket booth at Russo Park opens

1:45 p.m. - SW and SE Gates open for foot traffic

2:00 p.m. - Reinhardt Drive closes to traffic

3:00 p.m. - Russo Park Tailgate Opens

3:40 p.m. - Pride of Acadiana Drumline outside of Russo Park

4:00 p.m. - Alumni Pre-Party in Stadium Club

4:00 p.m. - Cajuns Village, presented by Cajun Country Rice, Opens

4:05 p.m. - Cajun Walk, presented by Southern Quality Ford

4:10 p.m. - Music Under the Oaks, presented by First Horizon Bank begins - Rouge Krewe

4:10 p.m. - NE and SE ticket booths open for ticket sales

5:10 p.m. - Stadium Gates Open

5:10 p.m. - All Box Offices Open

5:15 p.m. - Pride of Acadiana Pep Rally at Russo Park

6:24 p.m. - Pride of Acadiana takes the field

6:40 p.m. - Kickoff