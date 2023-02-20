2023 Louisiana Boys’ High School Basketball Playoff Brackets Revealed
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) released the brackets today for the 2023 Boys' Basketball Playoffs.
Just like in football, with the new divisions, there will be fewer champions crowned this year than in years past.
Both the Non-Select and Select Divisions will feature five brackets for a total of 10 state championships.
The breakdown of teams in each division and the number of teams awarded playoff spots are as follows (click on the picture to enlarge):
The 2023 Boys' Basketball Playoff rounds are scheduled as follows:
- Bi-District - 2/24/23
- Regional - 2/28/23
- Quarterfinals - 3/3/23
- Semi-finals - 3/6-9/23
- Finals - 3/10-11/23
This year's LHSAA Boys' Marsh Madness will be held on March 6-11, 2023 at the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. This includes both semi-finals and finals in each respective Division.
In every bracket, some of the higher seeds earned first-round byes. In Non-Select, the top four seeds get a bye whereas in Select, the top eight seeds automatically move on to the second round.
Below is the complete playoff schedule for the state of Louisiana.
NON-SELECT
Division I
Bi-District
No. 1 New Iberia (27-3) bye
No. 17 Airline (18-13) at No. 16 East Ascension (17-14)
No. 24 Natchitoches Central (11-17) at No. 9 Salmen (19-9)
No. 25 Dutchtown (15-16) at No. 8 Northshore (15-8)
No. 28 Parkway (13-17) at No. 5 Ouachita Parish (20-9)
No. 2 Hammond (18-11) at No. 12 Hahnville (19-15)
No. 20 Sam Houston (17-15) at No. 13 Mandeville (21-11)
No. 4 Walker (27-5) bye
No. 3 Ponchatoula (25-7) bye
No. 19 West Monroe (16-16) at No. 14 Denham Springs (24-9)
No. 22 South Lafourche (13-11) at No. 11 St. Amant (22-11)
No. 27 Belle Chasse (12-19) at No. 6 Sulphur (25-8)
No. 26 Neville (11-16) at No. 7 Barbe (20-8)
No. 23 Destrehan (12-12) at No. 10 Southside (19-12)
No. 18 Terrebonne (21-9) at No. 15 East St. John (15-12)
No. 2 Ruston (27-3) bye
Division II
Bi-District
No. 1 Wossman (27-4) bye
No. 17 South Beauregard (20-12) at No. 16 Abbeville (14-12)
No. 24 Rayne (15-14) at No. 9 Franklin Parish (23-6)
No. 25 Livonia (12-21) at No. 8 Lakeshore (18-5)
No. 28 DeRidder (13-16) at No. 5 St. Martinville (21-11)
No. 21 Crowley (15-10) at No. 12 Plaquemine (19-12)
No. 20 Ellender (14-15) at No. 13 Opelousas (19-12)
No. 4 Bossier (20-10) bye
No. 3 Carroll (22-11) bye
No. 19 Beau Chene (17-17) at No. 14 Northwest (16-13)
No. 22 Pearl River (18-14) at No. 11 Loranger (18-7)
No. 27 North Vermilion (10-14) at No. 6 Breaux Bridge (19-8)
No. 26 Erath (15-11) at No. 7 Brusly (21-8)
No. 23 Iota (18-10) at No. 10 LaGrange (20-7)
No. 18 Broadmoor (16-14) at No. 15 Lutcher (18-11)
No. 2 Iowa (26-4) bye
Division III
Bi-District
No. 1 Port Allen (25-4) bye
No. 17 Doyle (15-15) at No. 16 Mansfield (13-7)
No. 24 Red River (12-18) at No. 9 Sterlington (24-8)
No. 25 St. James (10-12) at No. 8 Ville Platte (20-9)
No. 28 Vidalia (8-16) at No. 5 Rayville (20-12)
No. 21 Westlake (12-13) at No. 12 Donaldsonville (16-12)
No. 20 Loreauville (11-10) at No. 13 Caldwell Parish (18-13)
No. 4 Patterson (20-4) bye
No. 3 Winnfield (23-4) bye
No. 19 Mamou (15-17) at No. 14 Rosepine (20-9)
No. 22 Vinton (17-9) at No. 11 Marksville (20-12)
No. 27 Avoyelles (10-16) at No. 6 Richwood (21-11)
No. 26 Union Parish (10-15) at No. 7 Madison (23-5)
No. 23 Pine (13-12) at No. 10 St. Helena (16-14)
No. 18 West St. Mary (12-8) at No. 15 Amite (12-15)
No. 2 French Settlement (27-4) bye
Division IV
Bi-District
No. 1 East Feliciana (22-7) bye
No. 17 General Trass (13-10) at No. 16 East Iberville (16-17)
No. 24 Oak Grove (6-10) at No. 9 Welsh (19-12)
No. 25 Mangham (6-13) at No. 8 Elton (22-11)
No. 28 Tensas (8-18) at No. 5 Oakdale (19-7)
No. 21 South Plaquemines (16-12) at No. 12 Pickering (22-12)
No. 20 Homer (9-7) at No. 13 Ferriday (15-8)
No. 4 North Central (20-12) bye
No. 3 Franklin (18-8) bye
No. 19 Jonesboro-Hodge (9-16) at No. 14 Merryville (19-14)
No. 22 Kentwood (10-12) at No. 11 Arcadia (17-11)
No. 27 Jeanerette (10-15) at No. 6 Lakeview (21-9)
No. 26 Logansport (8-11) at No. 7 Delhi (20-9)
No. 23 Block (20-13) at No. 10 Ringgold (24-10)
No. 18 Northeast (17-12) at No. 15 Lake Arthur (13-9)
No. 2 White Castle (24-9) bye
Division V
Bi-District
No. 1 Zwolle (30-2) bye
No. 17 Saline (19-14) at No. 16 Quitman (17-12)
No. 24 Atlanta (13-20) at No. 9 Phoenix (19-13)
No. 25 Florien (15-16) at No. 8 Choudrant (26-9)
No. 28 Monterey (14-10) at No. 5 Lacassine (28-10)
No. 21 Calvin (20-12) at No. 12 Stanley (18-9)
No. 20 Bell City (16-16) at No. 13 Holden (23-9)
No. 4 Gibsland-Coleman (21-7) bye
No. 3 Fairview (29-5) bye
No. 19 Hicks (15-15) at No. 14 Pitkin (26-14)
No. 22 Kilbourne (17-12) at No. 11 Ebarb (21-13)
No. 27 Negreet (11-16) at No. 6 Doyline (25-3)
No. 26 Castor (14-13) at No. 7 Hornbeck (28-6)
No. 23 Summerfield (14-20) at No. 10 Singer (21-13)
No. 18 Hackberry (19-15) at No. 15 Simsboro (14-17)
No. 2 Anacoco (34-5) bye
SELECT
Division I
Bi-District
No. 1 Scotlandville (29-3) bye
No. 17 Alexandria (18-16) at No. 16 Jesuit (16-11)
No. 24 Carencro (13-12) at No. 9 St. Augustine (18-11)
No. 8 John Ehret (19-6) bye
No. 5 Southwood (23-7) bye
No. 21 Bonnabel (19-13) at No. 12 John Curtis (24-7)
No. 20 McKinley (20-11) at No. 13 Holy Cross (19-8)
No. 4 Huntington (22-8) bye
No. 3 Catholic-B.R. (24-6) bye
No. 19 Warren Easton (18-10) at No. 14 Rummel (20-11)
No. 22 East Jefferson (16-12) at No. 11 Eleanor McMain (13-7)
No. 6 Captain Shreve (24-5) bye
No. 7 Pineville (20-8) bye
No. 23 Lafayette (14-12) at No. 10 St. Paul’s (19-8)
No. 18 Brother Martin (16-12) at No. 15 Edna Karr (15-15)
No. 2 St. Thomas More (30-4)
Division II
Bi-District
No. 1 Madison Prep (29-2) bye
No. 17 E.D. White (14-12) at No. 16 Bunkie (16-13)
No. 24 Frederick A. Douglass (15-14) at No. 9 Lake Charles College Prep (25-6)
No. 8 L.B. Landry (22-10) bye
No. 5 Shaw (20-5) bye
No. 21 St. Louis (14-15) at No. 12 Evangel Christian (21-10)
No. 20 Booker T. Washington-Shreveport (13-13) at No. 13 Northside (19-13)
No. 4 Vandebilt Catholic (25-4) bye
No. 3 Hannan (21-5) bye
No. 19 Livingston Collegiate (12-13) at No. 14 Bolton (17-11)
No. 22 Teurlings Catholic (14-17) at No. 11 John F. Kennedy (22-11)
No. 6 George Washington Carver (20-10) bye
No. 7 Lafayette Christian (20-7) bye
No. 23 Buckeye (21-10) at No. 10 St. Michael (24-8)
No. 18 De La Salle (12-11) at No. 15 David Thibodaux (19-11)
No. 2 Peabody (23-6)
Division III
Bi-District
No. 1 Isidore Newman (21-3) bye
No. 17 Green Oaks (13-14) at No. 16 Pope John Paul II (19-12)
No. 24 North Caddo (6-14) at No. 9 Episcopal (18-11)
No. 8 Sophie B. Wright (23-9) bye
No. 5 M.L. King Charter (21-11) bye
No. 21 Northlake Christian (12-15) at No. 12 Parkview Baptist (19-14)
No. 20 Notre Dame (12-10) at No. 13 Ascension Episcopal (21-11)
No. 4 Dunham (18-9) bye
No. 3 Calvary Baptist (22-5) bye
No. 19 Capitol (15-17) at No. 14 Mentorship Academy (19-13)
No. 22 Patrick Taylor (18-14) at No. 11 University Lab (17-15)
No. 6 St. Thomas Aquinas (17-12) bye
No. 7 St. Charles (20-7) bye
No. 23 Thomas Jefferson (11-12) at No. 10 Catholic-New Iberia (17-9)
No. 18 Sarah T. Reed (16-13) at No. 15 Loyola Prep (18-12)
No. 2 Metairie Park Country Day (22-5)
Division IV
Bi-District
No. 1 Northwood-Lena (25-7) bye
No. 17 Westminster Christian (13-11) at No. 16 Cedar Creek (12-13)
No. 24 River Oaks (3-24) at No. 9 St. Frederick (17-10)
No. 8 St. Mary’s (19-6) bye
No. 5 Hamilton Christian (17-8) bye
No. 21 Ouachita Christian (5-13) at No. 12 Opelousas Catholic (16-10)
No. 20 Catholic-P.C. (9-19) at No. 13 Ascension Christian (16-15)
No. 4 St. Martin’s (19-9) bye
No. 3 Crescent City (20-4) bye
No. 19 Cohen College Prep (9-17) at No. 14 Delhi Charter (17-8)
No. 22 Sacred Heart (9-22) at No. 11 Ascension Catholic (14-14)
No. 6 Central Catholic (19-8) bye
No. 7 Southern Lab (16-9) bye
No. 23 Magnolia School of Excellence (7-16) at No. 10 Vermilion Catholic (14-6)
No. 18 Riverside Academy (8-13) at No. 15 Central Private (17-11)
No. 2 Lincoln Prep (21-4)
Division V
Regional
No. 1 Avoyelles Public Charter (32-1) bye
No. 9 Jehovah-Jireh (7-16) at No. 8 St. Joseph’s-Plaucheville (16-16)
No. 12 Alexandria Country Day (9-21) at No. 5 Claiborne Christian (21-10)
No. 13 Cristo Rey Baton Rouge (7-11) at No. 4 JS Clark Leadership Academy (18-13)
No. 14 Oak Hill (5-23) at No. 3 Rapides (21-12)
No. 11 Christ Episcopal (14-20) at No. 6 Plainview (15-15)
No. 10 Northside Christian (15-20) at No. 7 Episcopal of Acadiana (17-17)
No. 2 Family Christian (22-14) bye