LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - The Greatest Sports Talk of All Time is adding four hours of local programming to its line-up, just in time for football season.

Coupled with the return of former NFL receiver and Acadiana-native Billy Ryckman to 103.3 The GOAT/1420 AM in the mornings, the brand's local sports offerings will be giving more coverage of the most important sports in Acadiana.

"Acadiana Sports Nation" will air from 2-4 p.m. every weekday and feature sports highlights from local high school athletics and Ragin' Cajun athletics. The show will be hosted by Brand Manager Joe Cunningham and co-hosted by producer Walker Griffon.

Acadiana Sports Nation will be the home of prep sports on local radio in Lafayette, featuring interviews from coaches and athletes alike. It will also be the home of local Cajuns talk, featuring guests from right around the corner at the University of Louisiana.

Griffon will also be hosting a show from 4-6 p.m. with Parker Andrus called "Pelican State Playbook." Walker and Parker will break down the top games from around the state and country, and give previews of the week's biggest events from a local perspective.

Pelican State Playbook features two fresh voices and passionate sports fans bringing their vision of modern sports talk to the Lafayette airwaves.

For sports betting fans, the guys will also be breaking down betting lines and offer their picks, while getting the audience to join in with picking the top games of the week.

"I'm excited not just to be bringing more local content to 103.3 The GOAT/1420 AM, but also focusing on the most important athletes in Lafayette and the Acadiana area - the ones right in our backyard," Cunningham said about the new programming. "And I know Walker and Parker are going to bring a fresh perspective on all of our favorite teams and sports."

"It's so important that we are launching now," he added, "right at the beginning of football season. Lafayette's and Acadiana's athletes deserve the coverage they'll be getting. We are passionate about our kids and their performance on the field or on the court, and now is the time to let their stories be told on the air.

Joe Cunningham is the Brand Manager for 103.3 The GOAT/1420 AM as well as NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL, where he has a one-hour show on the news of the day, and TalkRadio 960 AM. He has previously hosted "Louisiana Sports Tonight" in Natchitoches, Louisiana, and was the sports editor for the Abbeville Meridional in the early 2010s.

Walker Griffon is the producer of the Moon Griffon Show, a statewide syndicated news and politics talk show hosted by his father, Moon Griffon. Walker has grown up in the radio business and recently joined the Townsquare Media Lafayette family.