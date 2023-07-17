Will Nashville Construction Hamper Fans Access to SEC Media Days?

Nashville is THE city in the South these days. Young, hip, and Bachelorette Party Central.With that growth comes with construction. Cranes are up throughout the downtown area.

attachment-IMG_5325 loading...

attachment-IMG_5330 loading...

The area hit hardest by the construction is Broadway and the Grand Hyatt. It just so happens the Grand Hyatt is hosting the 2023 SEC Media Days this week.

attachment-IMG_5332 loading...

Not only is Broadway closed to automobile traffic, but pedestrian traffic is also prohibited from walking the additional half a block to get into the hotel.

One of the special features of SEC Media Days are the fans. When the week is in Hoover, AL, Tide fans in all of the splendor line the lobby for a glimpse of Lord Saban and his players.

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News Gary Cosby Jr. via Imagn Content Services, LLC loading...

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK loading...

This year will test out their fandom. Just getting to the Grand Hyatt is an issue. Even for those involved.

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK loading...

If you’re not staying at the Grand Hyatt, the SEC is offering free parking with shuttle service about 1/2 mile away. Which is fine until the shuttle driver ends up making three circles around the construction. What should’ve been a five minutes ride turned into 15-20 minutes.

So this year, if the fans want to wait in the lobby of the hotel, they going to want it. Badly.

LSU Athletes Drafted #1 Overall Across All Sports Drafts LSU Athletics have had players drafted #1 overall in all 4 of the major sports drafts in America. Here are those top picks.

The 37 Wins LSU Football Had To Vacate Due to a player that was ruled ineligible years after the games were played, the LSU Football program had to vacate 37 wins. Here are the games that they have now retroactively dropped wins from.