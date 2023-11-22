Is LSU’s Jayden Daniels Really A Controversial Heisman Candidate?

LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels is certainly getting his share of Heisman Hype these days. After all he set the college football record for total yards (606) against the Florida Gators a couple of weeks ago. And last week against Georgia State, Daniels combined for eight touchdowns, six passing and two more rushing.

Daniels currently leads the nation with 36 passing touchdowns and despite almost 90 less attempts, is 3rd in the nation with 3,577 yards, just 118 yards behind the leader, USC’s Caleb Williams.

Throw in 1,014 yards rushing and 10 more touchdowns on the ground and it’s easy to see why Daniels would be among the leading Heisman candidates.

And yet…

LSU does have three losses, and while others, such as Tim Tebow, Robert Griffin III, and Lamar Jackson have won the Heisman Trophy when their team lost three games, they were overwhelming selections. In his case, Daniels does have some competition.

Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon’s Bo Nix do have similar passing statistics to Daniels, but not the running. However, Washington is undefeated and Oregon’s lone loss is by three to the Huskies.

There are some in the media who are not buying Daniels as the inevitable Heisman winner.

Of course, there are plenty of Jayden Daniels supporters

Daniels and LSU play Texas A&M this Saturday morning and it will be his last chance to impress Heisman voters while Penix Jr and Nix wrap up their regular season's this week, but will face each other in the Pac 12 Championship game next weekend.