Florida State’s QB Jordan Travis Leaves Game With Gruesome Injury

With their annual match up against the Florida Gators and then the ACC Championship game against Louisville still to come, there wasn't much thought of Florida State's matchup against North Alabama on Saturday night.

After all, Florida State is undefeated at 10-0, ranked 4th in the College Football Playoff rankings. A couple more wins would surely have them playing for another National Championship.

Unfortunately for the Seminoles things didn't quite go as planned.

Already trailing 13-0, Florida State QB Jordan Travis scrambled for a 1st Down, but was severely injured on the play.

Both teams came to the middle of the field to offer their support for Travis.

New Orleans Saints QB and former Florida State Seminoles QB Jameis Winston added his support as well.

Junior Tate Rodemaker came in to replace Travis.