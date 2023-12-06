The University of Louisiana Monroe Warhawks have a new head football coach. The school announced the hiring of Bryant Vincent as the 17th head football coach in the program's history.

Vincent will be introduced at a press conference on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 11:00 am.

"We are fired up to welcome Coach Bryant Vincent to our Warhawk family and lead ULM football," said ULM Director of Athletics John Hartwell.

"Coach Vincent is bringing passion, positivity and a proven plan to guide our football program to levels of success we have not seen since becoming an FBS program. He is a relationship guy, and that will resonate with our student-athletes, prospective recruits, his coaching staff, the University, Northeast Louisiana and all of Warhawk Nation," continued Hartwell.

Vincent most recently served as the Offensive Coordinator at the University of New Mexico during the 2023 season.

Under Vincent's tutelage, the Lobos earned national top-20 rankings in red zone offense (14th) and rushing offense (19th).

Additionally, Vincent coached running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt to a record-breaking season. The UNM runner was the first Lobo ever to have back-to-back 200-yard rushing games and finished with 17 rushing touchdowns, which is third all-time in New Mexico football history.

"I am beyond excited and honored to be the Head Football Coach at ULM," remarked Vincent. "I am confident with the leadership and vision of President Dr. Ron Berry and Athletic Director John Hartwell that we will build a championship program. Now is the time for the Warhawk family to all come together as one."

Prior to New Mexico, Vincent served as the Interim Head Coach for the UAB Blazers following the retirement of Bill Clark. He led the Blazers to a 7-6 season with a win in the 2022 Bahamas Bowl.

Vincent is also no stranger to the Sun Belt Conference, having spent six years in two separate stints with South Alabama. He served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2015-17 and was an assistant coach from 2011-12 for the Jaguars.

Vincent is a native of Glasgow, Kentucky and he and his wife Holli have two sons, Brady and Bret.

COACHING CAREER

1996-97 – West Alabama (Student Assistant)

1998 – Hart County (Ky.) High School (Assistant Coach)

1999-2002 – Charles Henderson (Ala.) High School (Assistant Coach)

2003-05 – Spain Park (Ala.) High School (Associate Head Coach)

2006 – Greenville (Ala.) High School (Head Coach)

2007-10 – Spanish Fort (Ala.) High School (Head Coach)

2011 – South Alabama (Tight Ends Coach)

2012-13 – South Alabama (Quarterbacks Coach)

2014 – UAB (Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks)

2015-17 – South Alabama (Associate Head Coach/Co-Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks)

2018-21 – UAB (Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks)

2022 – UAB (Interim Head Coach)

2023 – New Mexico (Offensive Coordinator)