It happens every year following the college football regular season. Rumors, innuendos and eventually coaching changes.

On Saturday following Kentucky’s 38-31 win over their rival Louisville, it appeared Wildcats Head Coach Mark Stoops was heading to College Station to take over at Texas A&M. And with Kentucky opening up, former Wildcats Linebackers Coach, Jon Sumrall from Troy was at the top of the list to head back to Lexington.

Instead, by sunrise, either Texas A&M or Stoops or both changed their mind and Stoops was staying with Kentucky so there wasn’t any opening for Sumrall in Lexington.

Reports now have A&M settling on Mike Elko from Duke. Before taking over with the Blue Devils, Elko was the Aggies Defensive Coordinator.

Another opening was filled when Mississippi State announced Oklahoma Offensive Coordinator Jeff Lebby will be the new Bulldogs new Head Coach.

In Louisiana, ULM let go of Terry Bowden on the heels of the Warhawks 52-21 loss to the Ragin’ Cajuns. Bowden and the Warhawks started the season 2-0, the first time since 2018 that happened, but never won another game, finishing the season at 2-10. In three years in Monroe, Bowden went 10-26.

New ULM Athletic Director has his work cut out for him as reports have his job as one of the lowest paying in FBS college football.

Bowden, the son of legendary coach Bobby Bowden has been successful in his previous stops, including Salem, Samford, Auburn, North Alabama and even turning North Alabama around for a bit.

Between his job at Auburn and North Alabama, Bowden was a college football studio host for ABC Sports.