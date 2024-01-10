TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (103.3 The GOAT) - Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide head coach who won six National Titles in Tuscaloosa and one during his time with the LSU Tigers, is retiring.

According to new reports, the legendary coach is leaving the game after 26 total seasons as a head coach.

The Tide has been a dominant force in college football since Saban took over the program, and several coaches who worked under him have gone on to take over other major programs throughout the SEC and elsewhere.

Saban broke the news to his team earlier today.

In the college football world, Saban has commanded tremendous respect among his peers. The 72-year-old coach has been at Alabama for the last 17 seasons.

He spent five years at Michigan State before landing at LSU, where he spent another five years and he won his first national championship in 2003. He then had a brief run in the NFL, where he led the Miami Dolphins for two seasons.

He landed at Alabama ahead of the 2007 season and has been there ever since.

Saban amassed a 297-71-1 record in his career, landing him at No. 5 on the all-time win list (he is 112 wins behind all-time leader Joe Paterno).