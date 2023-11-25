The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns sent Cajun Field out in style Saturday afternoon. Beginning December 11th, the heavy equipment will start tearing down the west side of the stadium, making way for a brand new Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium in 2025.

And yet the Ragin’ Cajuns had one more game to play in Cajun Field against their rival ULM with a bowl birth on the line.

The game remained close for 1.5 quarters as UL led ULM just 17-14 after a Dylan Howell scoop and score brought the Warhawks with three points, but Louisiana went on to score the next 28 points to come away with a convincing 52-21 victory.

The victory, the Ragin’ Cajuns’ sixth of the season, secures their 11th bowl birth in the last 13 seasons.

Third-string quarterback Chandler Fields set a school record for completion percentage in one game (90%), going 18-20 for 248 yards to two touchdown passes. He also ran for 38 yards and one touchdown.

Fields spread the ball around, finding 10 different receivers. Tight end Neal Johnson led the way with three catches, 67 yards, and two touchdowns.

On the ground, the Cajuns returned to their dominant form, accumulating 230 yards and five touchdowns. Elijah ‘Bill’ Davis had his first 100-yard rushing game (109) and scored two touchdowns. Jacob Kibodi, Fields, and Zylan Perry also had rushing scores.

The Cajuns were so far out in front, that they played Saturday’s backup quarterback D’Wayne Winfield, overall the 4th string QB. He did lead the Cajuns on an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to cap off their scoring for the day.

The Cajuns will be one of at least 11 Sun Belt teams playing in bowls this post-season. And if there are not enough teams that qualify, James Madison will receive a bid, making it 12 out of 14 teams in the conference going bowling.