Wild Weekend Picks Week 3

Welcome back to another edition of Wild Weekend Picks! Last week the gang and I didn't do so hot. Scott and Blaise both went 0-3 while Nasty Nick and I (Lyn) went 1-2. We are all looking to bounce back this week. And I think it will happen, at least for me (laughs).

However, without further adieu let's get down to business (in my Li Shang from Mulan voice).

Scott Prather's Picks:

Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images) loading...

This week Scott is going with 2 college picks and one NFL pick. In the world of college football, Scott is going with Tulane +3 in the Tulane versus Houston game. He is also going with Wyoming +3 in Wyoming versus San Jose State game. And the final pick for Scott is the Bills -3 in the Bills versus Ravens game.

Blaise Breaux's Picks:

Florida State v LSU (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) loading...

The college football guru Blaise Breaux is going back to his roots with all college football picks this week. Starting off with LSU versus Auburn, Blaise's pick is LSU -8. Next, he's going with Utah versus Oregon State, the pick is Utah -10.5. And finally the last game he's rocking with is Louisiana Ragin Cajuns versus South Alabama and the pick is UL +8.5.

Nasty Nick's Picks:

Los Angeles Chargers v New Orleans Saints (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) loading...

Nasty Nick is back with his nasty lock of the week and two other NFL picks. He starts off with the Titans vs Colts and his pick is Titans +3.5. Next, he is taking the over in Bills versus Ravens(the pick is the over). And finally, the Nasty Nick Lock of the week is Andy Dalton +700 for any touchdown he scores. Nick is all in on the Red Rocket!

Lynden Burton's Picks:

Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) loading...

Okay, I am feeling very confident going into this week. I'm rolling with all NFL picks. Let's start with the Lions vs the Seahawks, my pick is Lions -3.5. I believe the Lions will dominate the Seahawks, I'm rolling with Dan Campbell and the Lions.

My next pick may shock you, but I’m rolling with the under in the Buccaneers versus Chiefs game. The Buccaneers haven’t had a total game score get over 30 yet this season. And this is the best defense that the Chiefs have seen minus the Colts and even with the Colts they didn’t put up over 17 points. I believe the Chiefs will win but the score won’t be over 46. My pick again is the under(46) in the Chiefs versus Buccaneers game. Finally, with my last pick let’s take it to the A but you know I’m not rocking with Atlanta. The Falcons are taking on the Browns. And I have a feeling the Browns are about to dominate the dirty birds. My pick is Browns -1.

These are our picks this week for Wild Weekend Picks Week 4. Let’s see how we do!