Wild Weekend Picks Week 3
Welcome back to another edition of Wild Weekend Picks! Last week the gang and I didn't do so hot. Scott and Blaise both went 0-3 while Nasty Nick and I (Lyn) went 1-2. We are all looking to bounce back this week. And I think it will happen, at least for me (laughs).
However, without further adieu let's get down to business (in my Li Shang from Mulan voice).
Scott Prather's Picks:
This week Scott is going with 2 college picks and one NFL pick. In the world of college football, Scott is going with Tulane +3 in the Tulane versus Houston game. He is also going with Wyoming +3 in Wyoming versus San Jose State game. And the final pick for Scott is the Bills -3 in the Bills versus Ravens game.
Blaise Breaux's Picks:
The college football guru Blaise Breaux is going back to his roots with all college football picks this week. Starting off with LSU versus Auburn, Blaise's pick is LSU -8. Next, he's going with Utah versus Oregon State, the pick is Utah -10.5. And finally the last game he's rocking with is Louisiana Ragin Cajuns versus South Alabama and the pick is UL +8.5.
Nasty Nick's Picks:
Nasty Nick is back with his nasty lock of the week and two other NFL picks. He starts off with the Titans vs Colts and his pick is Titans +3.5. Next, he is taking the over in Bills versus Ravens(the pick is the over). And finally, the Nasty Nick Lock of the week is Andy Dalton +700 for any touchdown he scores. Nick is all in on the Red Rocket!
Lynden Burton's Picks:
Okay, I am feeling very confident going into this week. I'm rolling with all NFL picks. Let's start with the Lions vs the Seahawks, my pick is Lions -3.5. I believe the Lions will dominate the Seahawks, I'm rolling with Dan Campbell and the Lions.