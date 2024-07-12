Ragin Cajuns Softball Adds Sunseri and Prejean to Coaching Team

Shellie Landry (assistant coach) and Karly Heath (graduate assistant) are continuing their roles from the 2024 season. Joining them are Lacy Prejean, a 10-year coaching veteran, and Shelbi Sunseri, a promising talent in pitching coaching.

This coaching team will support Habetz in her debut season with the Ragin' Cajuns, which kicks off in February 2025.

"I am thrilled to have such a talented and dedicated group of coaches join our Louisiana Softball staff," Habetz said. "Shellie Landry, Shelbi Sunseri, Lacy Prejean, and Karly Heath are not only exceptional coaches but also individuals who prioritize the well-being of their players. They bring extensive softball knowledge from both their coaching and playing experiences at high levels.

"Additionally, they have a deep pride in the championship tradition of the Ragin' Cajuns," Habetz added. "Their passion and energy will inspire our student-athletes to reach their full potential. I am truly honored to have such a fine group of coaches join our Louisiana Softball family."

In the past spring, Landry and Heath led a Ragin' Cajuns offensive unit that ranked in the Top 20 nationally with a .317 batting average, competing against a Top 5-rated strength of schedule. Both former Louisiana players and All-Americans, they have NCAA Regionals experience as both players and coaches.

Prejean returns to the Ragin' Cajuns after serving as head coach at Northwestern State in 2024. Previously, she was part of Louisiana's staff from 2019-23, during which the team averaged 49 wins in non-COVID-shortened seasons, won Sun Belt Conference regular season and tournament titles, and advanced to the NCAA Tournament each year. During her tenure, the team produced 16 all-region players, 26 all-conference honorees, and four different Sun Belt Player of the Year award winners. A Scott, Louisiana native, Prejean began her coaching career with UL in 2005 after a stellar playing career at Alabama, where she helped lead the Crimson Tide to their first WCWS berth in 2000.

Sunseri, an All-American, All-Region, and All-SEC pitcher/utility player for LSU from 2018-22, has been highly successful as McNeese's pitching coach over the past two seasons. Under her guidance, the Cowgirls' pitching staff ranked Top 30 nationally in ERA, finishing as high as No. 11 in 2023. In 2023, the staff led the Southland Conference with a 0.98 ERA, 13 shutouts, and a .184 opposing batting average in league play. In 2024, she coached Shaelyn Sanders, the SLC Pitcher of the Year, who led the league in wins (12), ERA (0.82), complete games (8), shutouts (7), and saves (3) in conference games.

As a collegiate athlete, Sunseri recorded 39 career victories, 48 home runs, and 159 RBI. She also played professionally in 2023 with the Texas Smoke, contributing to their inaugural WPF regular season title and championship series win.

Habetz, a celebrated Ragin' Cajuns student-athlete and renowned softball coach, was named the fifth head coach in Louisiana Softball's history on June 25, 2024. A native of Crowley, Louisiana, Habetz returns to her hometown area of the Acadiana region. She played both basketball and softball for the Ragin' Cajuns from 1990-95, marking the beginning of her impactful contributions to women's athletics.

Louisiana (45-19, 22-2 SBC in 2024), the five-time reigning Sun Belt Conference regular season champions, made its 25th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance this spring, highlighted by a No. 13 national seed and hosting duties at Lamson Park.

