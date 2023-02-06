Why Joe Woods is a Good Fit For the Saints Defense

The Saints were left looking for a new defensive coordinator after Co-DC Ryan Neilson Decided to take a DC job with the Falcons and the Saints decided to part ways with their other Co-DC, Kris Richard. It was announced earlier today that the Saints have found their man in former Cleveland Browns DC, Joe Woods.

attachment-IMG_6CD6666178EB-1 loading...

Considering Woods was just recently fired as the Browns’ defensive coordinator, I think it’s fair to say that Saints’ fans are not too excited about this hire. Joe Woods does have two previous stents as a defensive coordinator, both of which ended with him getting fired. He was the DC with Broncos in 2017 and 2018 before getting let go and signing with the Browns 49ers as a defensive back coach. He would get another shot as a DC in Cleveland in 2020 before being let go once again in 2022. Despite his shortcomings as a DC Woods does have an interesting track record that I think Saints fans will be happy to see.

Woods has spent the majority of his NFL coaching career as a defensive backs coach and his track record speaks for itself. In 2015 and 2016, Woods led the Broncos to the number-one pass defense and a Super Bowl win. In 2019, he led the 49ers to the number-one pass defense and a Super Bowl appearance.

The Saints' defense was their strong suit as they ranked in the top ten statistically in 2022, but the secondary struggled at times. Woods' specialty seems like a perfect with the Saints and it wouldn’t be a big adjustment for him considering he and Dennis Allen have coached together on the Raiders in 2014. With Allen expected to stay as the play called for the defense, this will give woods free range to a talented defensive back-field one the best in the league.

The Saints have also brought in Todd Grantham as their defensive line coach who has had his struggles as a DC as well but has made his name known for coaching up the best d-lines. With Woods and Grantham focusing on what they do best and Allen calling the plays, this is shaping up to be a defensive match made in heaven. What do you think about this move from the Saint?

Saints Franchise Leaders For Each Major Statistic New Orleans Saints Record Holders For Every Important Stat

Top 10 LSU Tigers Drafted by the New Orleans Saints Top 10 LSU Tigers Drafted by the New Orleans Saints