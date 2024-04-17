NEW ORLEANS, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - On Tuesday, the New Orleans Pelicans seemed well on their way to victory in a play-in game for the NBA Playoffs when Zion Williamson went down with a leg injury.

He didn't return for the rest of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Pelicans ultimately lost, 110-106. Doctors have confirmed that Williamson will also be out on Friday, further hurting the team's chances of making it to the playoffs.

Though he's been plagued by injuries since turning pro, Williamson's performance has excelled this season. On Tuesday night, he picked up 40 points and 11 rebounds. As ESPN noted Tuesday, it was "the first 40-10 game of his professional career."

In 2023, he missed a play-in game due to injury. In 2022, he sat out for two due to injury.

"The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Zion Williamson has been diagnosed with a left hamstring strain," the team posted on its social media pages. "An MRI taken this morning confirmed the injury. Williamson will be re-examined in approximately two weeks."

The Pelicans were 7-5 on the season without Williamson. They are scheduled to play the Sacramento Kings on Friday at 8:30 p.m. The winner of that game will secure the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference playoffs and take on the No. 1-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.

However, the hamstring injury effectively puts Williamson out for that potential series.

“He settled into the game," Pelicans head coach Willie Green said after the game. "He just continued to attack. He found seams. He rebounded the ball. He played fast."

“(If) we have him for a few more minutes, maybe we have a chance to pull this thing out," he added.