LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — High school football continues into Week Nine, with district play in full swing and some shocking developments across the region.

Teurlings Catholic High School will be taking on an in-parish rival in St. Thomas More, with a lot on the line for this match-up (listen live here). The Vermilion Catholic Screamin' Eagles (listen live here) are back at home, facing a struggling Gueydan Bears squad that is done to just over a dozen active players.

Thursday night saw plenty of action, especially in the always fun District 3-5A. Lafayette High shut out the New Iberia Yellow Jackets, 42-0, while Southside's Sharks doubled up on the Carencro Bears, 70-35.

Meanwhile, the Erath Bobcats thrashed the Kaplan Pirates in a 50-8 rout on Thursday night, as well.

Coming up tonight, the Northside Vikings play host to Westgate while North Vermilion takes on the Rayne Wolves. We're also looking forward to seeing the Acadiana Wreckin' Rams take on the Sam Houston Broncos in district action, as well.

Breaux Bridge and Opelousas will also be locked in a big district rivalry match-up tonight.

Here's a look at all the scores from around Acadiana, staying up to date throughout the night.