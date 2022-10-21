Week 8 High School Football Schedule/Scores
Week 8 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here are the scores.
*Bold indicates winner*
THURSDAY
Barbe 40, Lafayette 17
Ascension Episcopal 24, Loreauville 0
Ville Platte 20, Church Point 50
Livonia 30, Crowley 15
Rayne 49, Washington-Marion 20
Hanson Memorial 14, Central Catholic 60
FRIDAY
Kaplan at St. Martinville
STM at Teurlings
Westgate at LCA
Breaux Bridge at Beau Chene
Sam Houston at Carencro
New Iberia at Comeaux
Southside at Acadiana
North Vermilion at Northside
Notre Dame at Dequincy
Vermilion Catholic at Centerville
Cecilia at Opelousas
Abbeville at Erath
Delcambre at West St. Mary
Mamou at Iota
Basile at Port Barre
Opelousas Catholic at North Central
Pine Prairie at Northwest
Catholic Pointe Coupee at St. Edmund
Jeanerette at Highland Baptist
Westlake at Jennings
Welsh at Lake Arthur
Westminster at Sacred Heart VP
Eunice at Deridder
Gueydan at Hamilton Christian
Elton at Oberlin
Archbishop Shaw at Patterson
Catholic New Iberia at Franklin
E.D. White at Berwick
South Terrebone at Morgan City