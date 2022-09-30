Week 5 High School Football Schedule/Scores
Week 5 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here are the scores.
*Bold indicates winner*
THURSDAY
Menard 0, Opelousas Catholic 48
Mamou 6, Church Point 58
West St. Mary 6, Abbeville 56
Ville Platte 34, Pine Prairie 13
Sacred Heart VP 0, Caldwell Parish 13
FRIDAY
Breaux Bridge 0 at Teurlings 35 Half
LCA 28 at Avoyelles 12 Half
Cecilia 0 at Notre Dame 14 Half
Denham Springs 7 at STM 28 2Q
St. Martinville 13 at Lafayette 37 Half
New Iberia 7 at Carencro 28 2Q
Comeaux 0 at Acadiana 27 2Q
Barbe 7 at Southside 20 Half
West St. John 0 at AES 2 1Q
Lagrange 0 at North Vermilion 0 2Q
Vermilion Catholic 41 at Highland Baptist 0 Half
Westminster 0 at Delcambre 0 Half
Jennings 7 at Iota 6 1Q
Crowley 0 at Rayne 14 Half
Northside 0 at Peabody 0
Northwest 13 at Port Barre 8 Half
Leesville 14 at Opelousas 14 2Q
Beau Chene 0 at Kaplan 31 2Q
Gueydan 0 at Basile 14 2Q
Erath 14 at Vinton 7 2Q
Welsh 0 at Loreauville 7 2Q
Central Catholic 13 at Jeanerette 0 2Q
Magnolia 0 at Westgate 49 2Q
Eunice 6 at Catholic NI 20 2Q
Merryville 6 at Elton 19 2Q
North Central 8 at Northwood Lena 0 Half
Patterson 14 at Franklin 8 2Q
St. Edmund 12 at Oakdale 34 2Q
White Castle at Catholic 8 of Pointe Coupee 14 2Q
Thrive 0 at Berwick 54 2Q
Hanson Memorial 6 at Covenant Christian 0 2Q
Ascension Christian 0 at Centerville 24 2Q
Morgan City 0 at Assumption 0 1Q
Lake Arthur 28 at Pickering 12 2Q