Week 5 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here are the scores.

Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.

*Bold indicates winner*

THURSDAY

Menard 0, Opelousas Catholic 48

Mamou 6, Church Point 58

West St. Mary 6, Abbeville 56

Ville Platte 34, Pine Prairie 13

Sacred Heart VP 0, Caldwell Parish 13

FRIDAY

Breaux Bridge 0 at Teurlings 35 Half

LCA 28 at Avoyelles 12 Half

Cecilia 0 at Notre Dame 14 Half

Denham Springs 7 at STM 28 2Q

St. Martinville 13 at Lafayette 37 Half

New Iberia 7 at Carencro 28 2Q

Comeaux 0 at Acadiana 27 2Q

Barbe 7 at Southside 20 Half

West St. John 0 at AES 2 1Q

Lagrange 0 at North Vermilion 0 2Q

Vermilion Catholic 41 at Highland Baptist 0 Half

Westminster 0 at Delcambre 0 Half

Jennings 7 at Iota 6 1Q

Crowley 0 at Rayne 14 Half

Northside 0 at Peabody 0

Northwest 13 at Port Barre 8 Half

Leesville 14 at Opelousas 14 2Q

Beau Chene 0 at Kaplan 31 2Q

Gueydan 0 at Basile 14 2Q

Erath 14 at Vinton 7 2Q

Welsh 0 at Loreauville 7 2Q

Central Catholic 13 at Jeanerette 0 2Q

Magnolia 0 at Westgate 49 2Q

Eunice 6 at Catholic NI 20 2Q

Merryville 6 at Elton 19 2Q

North Central 8 at Northwood Lena 0 Half

Patterson 14 at Franklin 8 2Q

St. Edmund 12 at Oakdale 34 2Q

White Castle at Catholic 8 of Pointe Coupee 14 2Q

Thrive 0 at Berwick 54 2Q

Hanson Memorial 6 at Covenant Christian 0 2Q

Ascension Christian 0 at Centerville 24 2Q

Morgan City 0 at Assumption 0 1Q

Lake Arthur 28 at Pickering 12 2Q

