LAFAYETTE, La. — South Louisiana football delivered some of its best drama of the season in Week 3, and Week 4 looks even bigger with two unbeaten Acadiana-area teams squaring off Friday.

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Thrillers Define Week 3

St. Thomas More outlasted Catholic of Baton Rouge 43-42 on the road, a back-and-forth game that pushed the Cougars to 2-1 on the season. Ascension Episcopal delivered an even more dramatic finish, scoring on the final play to beat Northside 24-22 a week after its own tough loss. St. Martinville and New Iberia combined for 91 points in a 48-43 shootout that St. Martinville escaped with, improving to 2-1.

Acadiana, Lafayette And Barbe Stay Perfect

Acadiana remained unbeaten with a 40-27 win over Carencro, moving to 3-0 behind running back Syrian Joseph’s four touchdowns and nearly 200 rushing yards. Lafayette blanked most of Erath’s offense in a 38-3 win to reach 3-0 of its own, and Barbe rolled past Cecilia 48-19 to stay unbeaten as well.

Notre Dame of Crowley improved to 3-0 with a 41-13 win over Teurlings Catholic, and Loreauville handled Vermilion Catholic 35-0. John Curtis Christian beat Lafayette Renaissance 42-12, and Lafayette Christian Academy suffered its first loss of the season, falling 45-0 to Alexandria.

Acadiana Hosts St. Thomas More In Week 4’s Headline Game

Friday’s biggest game in the region sends St. Thomas More to Cajun Field to face an Acadiana team that hasn’t lost yet this season.

It doubles as a district opener for both programs, and it follows a St. Thomas More win over a ranked Catholic of Baton Rouge team that showed the Cougars can trade points with anybody. Acadiana enters off consecutive wins over Zachary and Carencro.

Lafayette At Barbe Headlines A Loaded Slate

Lafayette’s trip to Barbe pits two 3-0 teams against each other in a district matchup, with Barbe coming off a 48-19 win over Cecilia and Lafayette carrying momentum from its win over Erath. Elsewhere, Notre Dame hosts Catholic of New Iberia looking to stay unbeaten, St. Martinville travels to Cecilia, and Teurlings Catholic visits a Lafayette Christian Academy team looking to bounce back from its first loss.

Vermilion Catholic goes to Welsh in search of its first win, and Carencro heads to West Feliciana after its loss to Acadiana. John Curtis Christian closes out the week Saturday against St. Augustine at Tad Gormley Stadium in New Orleans.

Follow The Scores All Weekend

Scores will update throughout Friday night and into Saturday as the region’s Week 4 games are played, with the Acadiana-St. Thomas More game and the Lafayette-Barbe matchup shaping up as the two to watch.