LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — High school football continues into Week Four, and we've got some great games lined up under those Friday Night Lights.

It's a big in-parish meeting between Erath's Bobcats and the Vermilion Catholic Screamin' Eagles (listen live here). Meanwhile, the Teurlings Catholic Rebels are defending the home turf against the Westgate Tigers in an exciting match-up (listen live here).

Carencro's Golden Bears are at home tonight, hosting the Barbe Buccaneers, which will be a big test for the Bears as they continue to grow this season. We've also got a prett interesting match-up as Catholic High of New Iberia hits the road to take on an always competitve Notre Dame Pioneers squad.

We've also got some scores from Thursday night, including Southside High's big 45-24 win over the Lafayette Mighty Lions, as well as Acadiana's Wreckin' Rams shutting out New Iberia Senior High, 60-0.

Other games you can tune into tonight include Cecilia's Bulldogs hosting Central's Wildcats out of Baton Rouge (listen live here) while the Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators are on the road tonight, taking on Rosepine (listen live here).

Get our free mobile app

District is just around the corner for most of our teams, while for others, it's already underway. It's Week Four of South Louisiana high school football, the best in the state. The Friday night lights are on, and the teams are taking the field.

Here's a look at all the scores from around Acadiana, staying up to date throughout the night.