Week 3 South Louisiana High School Football Scores

It's time for week 3 of high school football. Welcome back to another week of Friday Nights On The Gridiron. Many great matchups are happening across south Louisiana and we will have you covered with scores and updates.

Be sure to check back here throughout Friday night for the scores of your favorite high school football team. Keep the "refresh" button nearby baby!

*Bold indicates winner*

Thursday Scores:

Crowley- 7 , Iota- 52

Carencro- 19 , Southside- 14

Friday Scores:

Acadiana- 0 , New Iberia- 0

Comeaux- 0 , Notre Dame- 27 (2nd Quarter)

Lafayette- 7 , Sulphur- 9 (2nd Quarter)

Westgate- 0 , Evangel Christian- 0

Jennings- 0 , DeRidder- 0

Eunice- 0 , Avoyelles- 7 (2nd Quarter)

North Vermilion- 0 , Abbeville- 6 (2nd Quarter)

Church Point- 6 , Rayne- 29 (1st Quarter)

West St. Mary- 0 . Washington-Marion- 0

Cecilia- 16 , Northside- 0 (2nd Quarter)

St. Thomas More- 14 , Brother Martin- 0 (1st Quarter)

Teurlings- 14 , St. Charles- 13 (2nd Quarter)

Breaux Bridge- 7 , St. Martinville- 7 (1st Quarter)

Opelousas- 0 , Lake Charles Prep- 0

Lafayette Christian Academy- 16 , Jesuit- 0 (2nd Quarter)

Kaplan- 0 , LaGrange- 0

Erath- 0 , Catholic High (New Iberia)- 3 (1st Quarter)

Ascension Episcopal- 27 , Patterson- 0 (2nd Quarter)

Sacred Heart- 20 , Basile- 0 (Halftime)

Gueydan- 0 , Central Private- 0

Westminster Christian Academy- 6 , St. Edmund- 20 (2nd Quarter)

Hanson Memorial- 0 , Westminster Christian- 0

Highland Baptist- 0 , St. John- 0

Vermilion Catholic- 0 , Loreauville- 0

Jeanerette- 0 , Lake Arthur- 0

Ville Platte- 20, Oakdale- 29 (3rd Quarter)

Delcambre- 0 , Pope John Paul II- 14 (1st Quarter)

Franklin- 14 , Berwick- 7 (2nd Quarter)