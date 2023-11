Week 12 SportsChat Pro Pick ‘Em Challenge Picks

Dave Schultz made a huge move in Week 11. Picking up five games and is now trailing Lynden Burton by just three games in their SportsChat Pro Pick 'Em Challenge.

If Schultz can carry over his momentum into Week 12, he'll overtake Burton.

Here are their Week 12 picks

Game Dave's Pick Lynden's Pick Winner Packers vs Lions (-7.5) Lions Lions Commanders vs Cowboys (-12.5) Cowboys Cowboys 49ers (-7) vs Seahawks 49ers 49ers Dolphins (-10) vs Jets Dolphins Dolphins Steelers (-1.5) vs Bengals Steelers Steelers Jaguars (-1.5) vs Texans Texans Texans Saints v Falcons (-1) Saints Saints Panthers vs Titans (-3.5) Titans Titans Bucs vs Colts (-2.5) Colts Bucs Patriots (-3.5) vs Giants Giants Patriots Browns vs Broncos (-1.5) Broncos Broncos Rams vs Cardinals (-1) Cardinals Cardinals Chiefs (-8.5) vs Raiders Raiders Chiefs Bills vs Eagles (-3.5) Bills Eagles Ravens (-3.5) vs Chargers Ravens Ravens Bears vs Minnesota (-3.5) Minnesota Minnesota Weekly Record Season Record 77-68-6 (.529) 80-65-6 (.549)