Schultz Continues To Struggle in SportsChat Pro Pick ‘Em Challenge

Trailing Lynden Burton by 7 games heading into Week 9, Dave Schultz made his picks trying to pick up a few games on Burton.  He made such picks as the Raiders and the Brows, but sticking with his Patriots and the Titans, Schultz couldn’t gain any ground.  In fact, he lost ground

For Week 9, Schultz went 6-8 while Burton was 7-7.

You can see all of their picks and their season records below

GameDave's PickLynden's PickWinner
Tenn vs Pitt (-3)TennSteelersSteelers
Miami vs KC (-2)ChiefsChiefsChiefs
Bears vs Saints (-8.5)SaintsSaintsBears
Seattle vs Baltimore (-6)BaltimoreBaltimoreBaltimore
Cardinals vs Browns (-7.5)BrownsCardinalsBrowns
Vikings vs Atlanta (-4)AtlantaAtlanta Vikings
Tampa Bay vs Houston (-3)HoustonHoustonTampa Bay
Washington vs New England (-3)Patriots Commanders Commanders
Rams vs Green Bay (-3)RamsRamsGreen Bay
Indy (-2.5) vs CarolinaCarolinaColtsColts
Cowboys vs Eagles (-3) EaglesEaglesEagles
Giants vs Raiders (-1.5)RaidersGiantsRaiders
Bills vs Bengals (-2)BengalsBengalsBengals
Chargers (-3.5) vs JetsJetsJets Chargers
Weekly Record6-87-7
Season Record61-58-4 (.512)69-50-4 (.577)

