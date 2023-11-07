Trailing Lynden Burton by 7 games heading into Week 9, Dave Schultz made his picks trying to pick up a few games on Burton. He made such picks as the Raiders and the Brows, but sticking with his Patriots and the Titans, Schultz couldn’t gain any ground. In fact, he lost ground

For Week 9, Schultz went 6-8 while Burton was 7-7.

You can see all of their picks and their season records below

Game Dave's Pick Lynden's Pick Winner Tenn vs Pitt (-3) Tenn Steelers Steelers Miami vs KC (-2) Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Bears vs Saints (-8.5) Saints Saints Bears Seattle vs Baltimore (-6) Baltimore Baltimore Baltimore Cardinals vs Browns (-7.5) Browns Cardinals Browns Vikings vs Atlanta (-4) Atlanta Atlanta Vikings Tampa Bay vs Houston (-3) Houston Houston Tampa Bay Washington vs New England (-3) Patriots Commanders Commanders Rams vs Green Bay (-3) Rams Rams Green Bay Indy (-2.5) vs Carolina Carolina Colts Colts Cowboys vs Eagles (-3) Eagles Eagles Eagles Giants vs Raiders (-1.5) Raiders Giants Raiders Bills vs Bengals (-2) Bengals Bengals Bengals Chargers (-3.5) vs Jets Jets Jets Chargers Weekly Record 6-8 7-7 Season Record 61-58-4 (.512) 69-50-4 (.577)