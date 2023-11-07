Schultz Continues To Struggle in SportsChat Pro Pick ‘Em Challenge
Trailing Lynden Burton by 7 games heading into Week 9, Dave Schultz made his picks trying to pick up a few games on Burton. He made such picks as the Raiders and the Brows, but sticking with his Patriots and the Titans, Schultz couldn’t gain any ground. In fact, he lost ground
For Week 9, Schultz went 6-8 while Burton was 7-7.
You can see all of their picks and their season records below
|Game
|Dave's Pick
|Lynden's Pick
|Winner
|Tenn vs Pitt (-3)
|Tenn
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Miami vs KC (-2)
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Bears vs Saints (-8.5)
|Saints
|Saints
|Bears
|Seattle vs Baltimore (-6)
|Baltimore
|Baltimore
|Baltimore
|Cardinals vs Browns (-7.5)
|Browns
|Cardinals
|Browns
|Vikings vs Atlanta (-4)
|Atlanta
|Atlanta
|Vikings
|Tampa Bay vs Houston (-3)
|Houston
|Houston
|Tampa Bay
|Washington vs New England (-3)
|Patriots
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Rams vs Green Bay (-3)
|Rams
|Rams
|Green Bay
|Indy (-2.5) vs Carolina
|Carolina
|Colts
|Colts
|Cowboys vs Eagles (-3)
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Giants vs Raiders (-1.5)
|Raiders
|Giants
|Raiders
|Bills vs Bengals (-2)
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Chargers (-3.5) vs Jets
|Jets
|Jets
|Chargers
|Weekly Record
|6-8
|7-7
|Season Record
|61-58-4 (.512)
|69-50-4 (.577)
