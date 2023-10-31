Both Burton and Schultz each went 9-5-2 with Philadelphia and Seattle pushing.

Lynden (62-43-4 (.587)) continues to lead the challenge and is eight full games ahead of Schultz 55-50-4 (.522).

Game Dave's Pick Lynden's Pick Winner Tampa Bay vs Buffalo (-9.5) Tampa Bay Tampa Bay Tampa Bay Patriots vs Dolphins (-9) Patriots Dolphins Dolphins Eagles (-7) vs Commanders Eagles Eagles Push Rams vs Cowboys (-6) Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Jets (-2.5) vs Giants Jets Jets Jets Jacksonville (-2.5) vs Steelers Jacksonville Steelers Jacksonville Vikings (-1.5) vs Green Bay Vikings Vikings Vikings Texans (-3.5) vs Panthers Texans Texans Panthers Saints (-1) vs Colts Colts Saints Saints Atlanta (-3) vs Titans Atlanta Atlanta Titans Browns vs Seattle (-4) Seattle Seattle Push Chiefs (-7) vs Broncos Broncos Chiefs Broncos Ravens (-9.5) vs Cardinals Cardinals Ravens Cardinals Bengals vs 49ers (-4) Bengals Bengals Bengals Bears vs Chargers (-8.5) Bears Chargers Chargers Raiders vs Lions (-8) Lions Lions Lions Weekly Record 9-5-2 9-5-2 Season Record 55-50-4 (.522) 62-43-4 (.587)