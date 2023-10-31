Burton and Schultz Have Winning Week 8 in SportsChat Pro Pick &#8216;Em Challenge

Burton and Schultz Have Winning Week 8 in SportsChat Pro Pick ‘Em Challenge

Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Both Burton and Schultz each went 9-5-2 with Philadelphia and Seattle pushing.

Lynden (62-43-4 (.587))  continues to lead the challenge and is eight full games ahead of Schultz 55-50-4 (.522).

Be sure to stay tuned for their Week 9 picks to be posted after SportsChat on Thursday night.

Getty Images/Jim McIsaac
GameDave's PickLynden's PickWinner
Tampa Bay vs Buffalo (-9.5)Tampa Bay Tampa BayTampa Bay
Patriots vs Dolphins (-9) PatriotsDolphinsDolphins
Eagles (-7) vs CommandersEaglesEaglesPush
Rams vs Cowboys (-6)CowboysCowboysCowboys
Jets (-2.5) vs GiantsJetsJetsJets
Jacksonville (-2.5) vs SteelersJacksonvilleSteelersJacksonville
Vikings (-1.5) vs Green BayVikingsVikingsVikings
Texans (-3.5) vs PanthersTexansTexansPanthers
Saints (-1) vs ColtsColtsSaintsSaints
Atlanta (-3) vs TitansAtlantaAtlantaTitans
Browns vs Seattle (-4)SeattleSeattlePush
Chiefs (-7) vs BroncosBroncosChiefsBroncos
Ravens (-9.5) vs Cardinals CardinalsRavensCardinals
Bengals vs 49ers (-4)BengalsBengalsBengals
Bears vs Chargers (-8.5)BearsChargersChargers
Raiders vs Lions (-8)LionsLionsLions
Weekly Record9-5-29-5-2
Season Record55-50-4 (.522)62-43-4 (.587)

2023 New Orleans Saints Season in Review

Gallery Credit: David Schultz

Comments
