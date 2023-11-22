Schultz Makes His Move on Burton in the Pro Pick ‘Em Challenge
Falling further and further behind week after week, it appeared Dave Schultz had no chance to catch Lynden Burton in their SportsChat Pro Pick ‘Em Challenge.
Heading into Week 11, Schultz was trailing Burton by eight full games. Following Week 11 Schultz is like the message on your side mirror ‘Images are closer than they appear.
In the six games they chose different teams, Schultz went 5-0-1. Overall for the week, Schultz was an ordinary 7-6-1, but Burton was dismal, some may even say embarrassing, 2-11-1.
Burton (80-65-6, .549) still leads Schultz (77-68-6) by three games, but can feel him breathing down his neck.
|Game
|Dave's Pick
|Lynden's Pick
|Winner
|Bengals vs Ravens (-4)
|Ravens
|Bengals
|Ravens
|Cowboys (-10.5) vs Panthers
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Bears vs Lions (-7.5)
|Lions
|Lions
|Bears
|Raiders vs Dolphins (13.5)
|Raiders
|Dolphins
|Raiders
|Cardinals vs Texans (-5)
|Cardinals
|Texans
|Push
|Steelers vs Browns (-1)
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Browns
|Titans vs Jags (-7)
|Jags
|Jags
|Jags
|Giants vs Commanders (-8.5)
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Giants
|Chargers (-3) vs Packers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Packers
|Tampa Bay vs 49ers (-12)
|49ers
|Tampa Bay
|49ers
|Jets vs Bills (-7)
|Jets
|Jets
|Bills
|Seattle (-1) vs Rams
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Rams
|Vikings vs Broncos (-2)
|Broncos
|Vikings
|Broncos
|Eagles vs Chiefs (-2.5)
|Eagles
|Chiefs
|Eagles
|Weekly Record
|7-6-1
|2-11-1
|Season Record
|77-68-6 (.529)
|80-65-6 (.549)
