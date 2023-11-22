Schultz Makes His Move on Burton in the Pro Pick ‘Em Challenge

Falling further and further behind week after week, it appeared Dave Schultz had no chance to catch Lynden Burton in their SportsChat Pro Pick ‘Em Challenge.

Heading into Week 11, Schultz was trailing Burton by eight full games. Following Week 11 Schultz is like the message on your side mirror ‘Images are closer than they appear.

In the six games they chose different teams, Schultz went 5-0-1. Overall for the week, Schultz was an ordinary 7-6-1, but Burton was dismal, some may even say embarrassing, 2-11-1.

Burton (80-65-6, .549) still leads Schultz (77-68-6) by three games, but can feel him breathing down his neck.

Game Dave's Pick Lynden's Pick Winner Bengals vs Ravens (-4) Ravens Bengals Ravens Cowboys (-10.5) vs Panthers Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Bears vs Lions (-7.5) Lions Lions Bears Raiders vs Dolphins (13.5) Raiders Dolphins Raiders Cardinals vs Texans (-5) Cardinals Texans Push Steelers vs Browns (-1) Steelers Steelers Browns Titans vs Jags (-7) Jags Jags Jags Giants vs Commanders (-8.5) Commanders Commanders Giants Chargers (-3) vs Packers Chargers Chargers Packers Tampa Bay vs 49ers (-12) 49ers Tampa Bay 49ers Jets vs Bills (-7) Jets Jets Bills Seattle (-1) vs Rams Seahawks Seahawks Rams Vikings vs Broncos (-2) Broncos Vikings Broncos Eagles vs Chiefs (-2.5) Eagles Chiefs Eagles Weekly Record 7-6-1 2-11-1 Season Record 77-68-6 (.529) 80-65-6 (.549)