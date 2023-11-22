Schultz Makes His Move on Burton in the Pro Pick &#8216;Em Challenge

Schultz Makes His Move on Burton in the Pro Pick ‘Em Challenge

Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Falling further and further behind week after week, it appeared Dave Schultz had no chance to catch Lynden Burton in their SportsChat Pro Pick ‘Em Challenge.

Heading into Week 11, Schultz was trailing Burton by eight full games.  Following Week 11 Schultz is like the message on your side mirror ‘Images are closer than they appear.

In the six games they chose different teams, Schultz went 5-0-1.  Overall for the week, Schultz was an ordinary 7-6-1, but Burton was dismal, some may even say embarrassing, 2-11-1.

Burton (80-65-6, .549) still leads Schultz (77-68-6) by three games, but can feel him breathing down his neck.

GameDave's PickLynden's PickWinner
Bengals vs Ravens (-4)RavensBengalsRavens
Cowboys (-10.5) vs PanthersCowboysCowboysCowboys
Bears vs Lions (-7.5)LionsLionsBears
Raiders vs Dolphins (13.5)RaidersDolphinsRaiders
Cardinals vs Texans (-5)CardinalsTexansPush
Steelers vs Browns (-1)SteelersSteelersBrowns
Titans vs Jags (-7)JagsJagsJags
Giants vs Commanders (-8.5)CommandersCommandersGiants
Chargers (-3) vs PackersChargersChargersPackers
Tampa Bay vs 49ers (-12)49ersTampa Bay49ers
Jets vs Bills (-7)JetsJetsBills
Seattle (-1) vs RamsSeahawksSeahawksRams
Vikings vs Broncos (-2)BroncosVikingsBroncos
Eagles vs Chiefs (-2.5)EaglesChiefsEagles
Weekly Record7-6-12-11-1
Season Record77-68-6 (.529)80-65-6 (.549)

