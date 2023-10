Schultz & Burton’s SportsChat Pro Pick ‘Em Challenge Week 7 Picks

Do you think you can do better at picking pro football games against the spread than Dave & Lynden? H

Here is your chance.

Game Dave's Pick Lynden's Pick Winner Jacksonville vs Saints (-2) Jacksonville Saints Buffalo (-9) vs Patriots Bills Patriots Lions vs Ravens (-3) Lions Lions Falcons vs Tampa Bay (-2.5) Tampa Bay Tampa Bay Browns (-3) vs Colts Browns Colts Raiders (-2.5) vs Bears Bears Raiders Washington (-2.5) vs Giants Commanders Commanders Cardinals vs Seahawks (-7.5) Seahawks Seahawks Steelers vs Rams (-3) Rams Steelers Chargers vs Chiefs (-5.5) Chiefs Chiefs Packers (-1) vs Broncos Packers Broncos Dolphins vs Eagles (-2.5) Eagles Dolphins 49ers (-6.5) vs Vikings 49ers 49ers Weekly Record Season Record 46-45-2 (.505) 53-38-2 (.582)