Check out Lynden &#038; Schultz&#8217;s Week 9 Pro Pick &#8216;Em Challenge Picks

Check out Lynden & Schultz’s Week 9 Pro Pick ‘Em Challenge Picks

(Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

Both Lynden Burton and Dave Schultz are coming off impressive Week 8's as they each went 9-5-2.

Overall, Burton 62-43-4 (.587) leads Schultz 55-50-4 (.522) by 8 full games heading into Week 9 and actually extended the lead to 9 games with Pittsburgh beating the Titans last night 20-16.

Check out their picks below for Week 9.  You're welcome to pick along with them in the comments.

GameDave's PickLynden's PickWinner
Tenn vs Pitt (-3)TennSteelersSteelers
Miami vs KC (-2)ChiefsChiefs
Bears vs Saints (-8.5)SaintsSaints
Seattle vs Baltimore (-6)BaltimoreBaltimore
Cardinals vs Browns (-7.5)BrownsCardinals
Vikings vs Atlanta (-4)AtlantaAtlanta
Tampa Bay vs Houston (-3)HoustonHouston
Washington vs New England (-3)Patriots Commanders
Rams vs Green Bay (-3)RamsRams
Indy (-2.5) vs CarolinaCarolinaColts
Cowboys vs Eagles (-3) EaglesEagles
Giants vs Raiders (-1.5)RaidersGiants
Bills vs Bengals (-2)BengalsBengals
Chargers (-3.5) vs JetsJetsJets
Weekly Record
Season Record55-50-4 (.522)62-43-4 (.587)

2023 New Orleans Saints Season in Review

Gallery Credit: David Schultz

Filed Under: 103.3 The Goat, dave schultz, lynden burton, Pro Pick' Em Challenge, SportsChat
Categories: Local Sports, Sports Buzz
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 103.3 The GOAT