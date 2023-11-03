Check out Lynden & Schultz’s Week 9 Pro Pick ‘Em Challenge Picks

Both Lynden Burton and Dave Schultz are coming off impressive Week 8's as they each went 9-5-2.

Overall, Burton 62-43-4 (.587) leads Schultz 55-50-4 (.522) by 8 full games heading into Week 9 and actually extended the lead to 9 games with Pittsburgh beating the Titans last night 20-16.

Check out their picks below for Week 9. You're welcome to pick along with them in the comments.

Game Dave's Pick Lynden's Pick Winner Tenn vs Pitt (-3) Tenn Steelers Steelers Miami vs KC (-2) Chiefs Chiefs Bears vs Saints (-8.5) Saints Saints Seattle vs Baltimore (-6) Baltimore Baltimore Cardinals vs Browns (-7.5) Browns Cardinals Vikings vs Atlanta (-4) Atlanta Atlanta Tampa Bay vs Houston (-3) Houston Houston Washington vs New England (-3) Patriots Commanders Rams vs Green Bay (-3) Rams Rams Indy (-2.5) vs Carolina Carolina Colts Cowboys vs Eagles (-3) Eagles Eagles Giants vs Raiders (-1.5) Raiders Giants Bills vs Bengals (-2) Bengals Bengals Chargers (-3.5) vs Jets Jets Jets Weekly Record Season Record 55-50-4 (.522) 62-43-4 (.587)