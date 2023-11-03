Check out Lynden & Schultz’s Week 9 Pro Pick ‘Em Challenge Picks
Both Lynden Burton and Dave Schultz are coming off impressive Week 8's as they each went 9-5-2.
Overall, Burton 62-43-4 (.587) leads Schultz 55-50-4 (.522) by 8 full games heading into Week 9 and actually extended the lead to 9 games with Pittsburgh beating the Titans last night 20-16.
Check out their picks below for Week 9. You're welcome to pick along with them in the comments.
|Game
|Dave's Pick
|Lynden's Pick
|Winner
|Tenn vs Pitt (-3)
|Tenn
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Miami vs KC (-2)
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Bears vs Saints (-8.5)
|Saints
|Saints
|Seattle vs Baltimore (-6)
|Baltimore
|Baltimore
|Cardinals vs Browns (-7.5)
|Browns
|Cardinals
|Vikings vs Atlanta (-4)
|Atlanta
|Atlanta
|Tampa Bay vs Houston (-3)
|Houston
|Houston
|Washington vs New England (-3)
|Patriots
|Commanders
|Rams vs Green Bay (-3)
|Rams
|Rams
|Indy (-2.5) vs Carolina
|Carolina
|Colts
|Cowboys vs Eagles (-3)
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Giants vs Raiders (-1.5)
|Raiders
|Giants
|Bills vs Bengals (-2)
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Chargers (-3.5) vs Jets
|Jets
|Jets
|Weekly Record
|Season Record
|55-50-4 (.522)
|62-43-4 (.587)
