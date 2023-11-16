Schultz Tries To Make His Move in Week 11 of Pro Pick &#8216;Em Challenge

Schultz Tries To Make His Move in Week 11 of Pro Pick ‘Em Challenge

Trailing Lynden Burton by 8 games, Dave Schultz will try to close the gap in Week 11 of the SportsChat Pro Pick 'Em Challenge.

Out of the 14 scheduled games, Schultz disagrees with Burton in six of them, including Thursday night's game between Baltimore and Cincinnati.  Schultz picked the Ravens as a 4 point favorite while Burton stuck with Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

Check out the rest of Schultz's and Burton's picks below.

GameDave's PickLynden's PickWinner
Bengals vs Ravens (-4)RavensBengalsRavens
Cowboys (-10.5) vs PanthersCowboysCowboys
Bears vs Lions (-7.5)LionsLions
Raiders vs Dolphins (13.5)RaidersDolphins
Cardinals vs Texans (-5)TexansCardinals
Steelers vs Browns (-1)SteelersSteelers
Titans vs Jags (-7)JagsJags
Giants vs Commanders (-8.5)CommandersCommanders
Chargers (-3) vs PackersChargersChargers
Tampa Bay vs 49ers (-12)49ersTampa Bay
Jets vs Bills (-7)JetsJets
Seattle (-1) vs RamsSeahawksSeahawks
Vikings vs Broncos (-2)BroncosVIkings
Eagles vs Chiefs (-2.5)EaglesChiefs
Weekly Record
Season Record70-62-5 (.518)78-54-5 (.588)

