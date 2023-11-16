Trailing Lynden Burton by 8 games, Dave Schultz will try to close the gap in Week 11 of the SportsChat Pro Pick 'Em Challenge.

Out of the 14 scheduled games, Schultz disagrees with Burton in six of them, including Thursday night's game between Baltimore and Cincinnati. Schultz picked the Ravens as a 4 point favorite while Burton stuck with Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

Check out the rest of Schultz's and Burton's picks below.

Game Dave's Pick Lynden's Pick Winner Bengals vs Ravens (-4) Ravens Bengals Ravens Cowboys (-10.5) vs Panthers Cowboys Cowboys Bears vs Lions (-7.5) Lions Lions Raiders vs Dolphins (13.5) Raiders Dolphins Cardinals vs Texans (-5) Texans Cardinals Steelers vs Browns (-1) Steelers Steelers Titans vs Jags (-7) Jags Jags Giants vs Commanders (-8.5) Commanders Commanders Chargers (-3) vs Packers Chargers Chargers Tampa Bay vs 49ers (-12) 49ers Tampa Bay Jets vs Bills (-7) Jets Jets Seattle (-1) vs Rams Seahawks Seahawks Vikings vs Broncos (-2) Broncos VIkings Eagles vs Chiefs (-2.5) Eagles Chiefs Weekly Record Season Record 70-62-5 (.518) 78-54-5 (.588)