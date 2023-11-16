Schultz Tries To Make His Move in Week 11 of Pro Pick ‘Em Challenge
Trailing Lynden Burton by 8 games, Dave Schultz will try to close the gap in Week 11 of the SportsChat Pro Pick 'Em Challenge.
Out of the 14 scheduled games, Schultz disagrees with Burton in six of them, including Thursday night's game between Baltimore and Cincinnati. Schultz picked the Ravens as a 4 point favorite while Burton stuck with Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
Check out the rest of Schultz's and Burton's picks below.
|Game
|Dave's Pick
|Lynden's Pick
|Winner
|Bengals vs Ravens (-4)
|Ravens
|Bengals
|Ravens
|Cowboys (-10.5) vs Panthers
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Bears vs Lions (-7.5)
|Lions
|Lions
|Raiders vs Dolphins (13.5)
|Raiders
|Dolphins
|Cardinals vs Texans (-5)
|Texans
|Cardinals
|Steelers vs Browns (-1)
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Titans vs Jags (-7)
|Jags
|Jags
|Giants vs Commanders (-8.5)
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Chargers (-3) vs Packers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Tampa Bay vs 49ers (-12)
|49ers
|Tampa Bay
|Jets vs Bills (-7)
|Jets
|Jets
|Seattle (-1) vs Rams
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Vikings vs Broncos (-2)
|Broncos
|VIkings
|Eagles vs Chiefs (-2.5)
|Eagles
|Chiefs
|Weekly Record
|Season Record
|70-62-5 (.518)
|78-54-5 (.588)
