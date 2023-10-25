Burton and Schultz Have Losing Week 7 in Pro Pick ‘Em Challenge
After having their best week in the SportsChat Pro Pick 'Em Challenge in Week 6, going 11-4, Lynden Burton and Dave Schultz each had a losing Week 7. Burton went 6-7 while Schultz dropped 8 of 13 games.
Overall, Burton (59-45-2) extends his lead to 8 games over Schultz (51-53-2). You can see how the did below.
They'll be picking Week 8 games on Thursday's SportsChat beginning at 3P.
|Game
|Dave's Pick
|Lynden's Pick
|Winner
|Jacksonville vs Saints (-2)
|Jacksonville
|Saints
|Jacksonville
|Buffalo (-9) vs Patriots
|Bills
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Lions vs Ravens (-3)
|Lions
|Lions
|Baltimore
|Falcons vs Tampa Bay (-2.5)
|Tampa Bay
|Tampa Bay
|Falcons
|Browns (-3) vs Colts
|Browns
|Colts
|Colts
|Raiders (-2.5) vs Bears
|Bears
|Raiders
|Bears
|Washington (-2.5) vs Giants
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Giants
|Cardinals vs Seahawks (-7.5)
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Steelers vs Rams (-3)
|Rams
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Chargers vs Chiefs (-5.5)
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Packers (-1) vs Broncos
|Packers
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Dolphins vs Eagles (-2.5)
|Eagles
|Dolphins
|Eagles
|49ers (-6.5) vs Vikings
|49ers
|49ers
|Vikings
|Weekly Record
|5-8
|6-7
|Season Record
|51-53-2 (.490)
|59-45-2 (.567)
