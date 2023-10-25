Burton and Schultz Have Losing Week 7 in Pro Pick ‘Em Challenge

Burton and Schultz Have Losing Week 7 in Pro Pick &#8216;Em Challenge

After having their best week in the SportsChat Pro Pick 'Em Challenge in Week 6, going 11-4, Lynden Burton and Dave Schultz each had a losing Week 7.  Burton went 6-7 while Schultz dropped 8 of 13 games.

Overall, Burton (59-45-2) extends his lead to 8 games over Schultz (51-53-2).  You can see how the did below.

They'll be picking Week 8 games on Thursday's SportsChat beginning at 3P.

 

GameDave's PickLynden's PickWinner
Jacksonville vs Saints (-2)JacksonvilleSaintsJacksonville
Buffalo (-9) vs PatriotsBillsPatriotsPatriots
Lions vs Ravens (-3)LionsLionsBaltimore
Falcons vs Tampa Bay (-2.5)Tampa BayTampa BayFalcons
Browns (-3) vs ColtsBrownsColtsColts
Raiders (-2.5) vs Bears BearsRaidersBears
Washington (-2.5) vs Giants CommandersCommandersGiants
Cardinals vs Seahawks (-7.5)SeahawksSeahawksSeahawks
Steelers vs Rams (-3)RamsSteelersSteelers
Chargers vs Chiefs (-5.5)ChiefsChiefs Chiefs
Packers (-1) vs BroncosPackersBroncosBroncos
Dolphins vs Eagles (-2.5)EaglesDolphinsEagles
49ers (-6.5) vs Vikings 49ers49ersVikings
Weekly Record5-86-7
Season Record51-53-2 (.490)59-45-2 (.567)

