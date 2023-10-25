Burton and Schultz Have Losing Week 7 in Pro Pick ‘Em Challenge

After having their best week in the SportsChat Pro Pick 'Em Challenge in Week 6, going 11-4, Lynden Burton and Dave Schultz each had a losing Week 7. Burton went 6-7 while Schultz dropped 8 of 13 games.

Overall, Burton (59-45-2) extends his lead to 8 games over Schultz (51-53-2). You can see how the did below.

They'll be picking Week 8 games on Thursday's SportsChat beginning at 3P.

Game Dave's Pick Lynden's Pick Winner Jacksonville vs Saints (-2) Jacksonville Saints Jacksonville Buffalo (-9) vs Patriots Bills Patriots Patriots Lions vs Ravens (-3) Lions Lions Baltimore Falcons vs Tampa Bay (-2.5) Tampa Bay Tampa Bay Falcons Browns (-3) vs Colts Browns Colts Colts Raiders (-2.5) vs Bears Bears Raiders Bears Washington (-2.5) vs Giants Commanders Commanders Giants Cardinals vs Seahawks (-7.5) Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Steelers vs Rams (-3) Rams Steelers Steelers Chargers vs Chiefs (-5.5) Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Packers (-1) vs Broncos Packers Broncos Broncos Dolphins vs Eagles (-2.5) Eagles Dolphins Eagles 49ers (-6.5) vs Vikings 49ers 49ers Vikings Weekly Record 5-8 6-7 Season Record 51-53-2 (.490) 59-45-2 (.567)