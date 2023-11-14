Burton and Schultz Catch Fire in Week 10 Pro Pick ‘Em Challenge
While he didn't pick up any ground, Dave Schultz joined Lynden Burton with another spectacular week in the SportsChat Pro Pick 'Em Challenge,
Both Schultz and Burton each went 9-4-1. Burton 78-54-5 (.588) maintains his 8 game lead with a record while Schultz is still lagging behind at 70-62-5, (.518)
|Game
|Dave's Pick
|Lynden's Pick
|Winner
|Panthers vs Bears (-3.5)
|Bears
|Bears
|Panthers
|Niners (-3) vs Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Niners
|Niners
|New Orleans (-3) vs Vikings
|Vikings
|Saints
|Vikings
|Texans vs Bengals (-6)
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Texans
|Browns vs Ravens (-6.5)
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Packers vs Steelers (-3)
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Tennessee (-1) vs Tampa Bay
|Titans
|Bucs
|Bucs
|Detroit (-3) vs Chargers
|Lions
|Lions
|Push
|Atlanta (-2) vs Arizona
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|NY Giants vs Cowboys (-17)
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Washington vs Seattle (-6)
|Commanders
|Seattle
|Commanders
|NY Jets (-1) vs Las Vegas
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Denver vs Bills (-7)
|Denver
|Denver
|Denver
|Colts (-2) vs Patriots
|Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Weekly Record
|9-4-1
|9-4-1
|Season Record
|70-62-5 (.518)
|78-54-5 (.588)
