Burton and Schultz Catch Fire in Week 10 Pro Pick ‘Em Challenge

While he didn't pick up any ground, Dave Schultz joined Lynden Burton with another spectacular week in the SportsChat Pro Pick 'Em Challenge,

Both Schultz and Burton each went 9-4-1. Burton 78-54-5 (.588) maintains his 8 game lead with a record while Schultz is still lagging behind at 70-62-5, (.518)

Game Dave's Pick Lynden's Pick Winner Panthers vs Bears (-3.5) Bears Bears Panthers Niners (-3) vs Jaguars Jaguars Niners Niners New Orleans (-3) vs Vikings Vikings Saints Vikings Texans vs Bengals (-6) Bengals Bengals Texans Browns vs Ravens (-6.5) Ravens Ravens Ravens Packers vs Steelers (-3) Steelers Steelers Steelers Tennessee (-1) vs Tampa Bay Titans Bucs Bucs Detroit (-3) vs Chargers Lions Lions Push Atlanta (-2) vs Arizona Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals NY Giants vs Cowboys (-17) Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Washington vs Seattle (-6) Commanders Seattle Commanders NY Jets (-1) vs Las Vegas Raiders Raiders Raiders Denver vs Bills (-7) Denver Denver Denver Colts (-2) vs Patriots Colts Colts Colts Weekly Record 9-4-1 9-4-1 Season Record 70-62-5 (.518) 78-54-5 (.588)