Burton and Schultz Catch Fire in Week 10 Pro Pick ‘Em Challenge

While he didn't pick up any ground, Dave Schultz joined Lynden Burton with another spectacular week in the SportsChat Pro Pick 'Em Challenge,

Both Schultz and Burton each went 9-4-1.  Burton  78-54-5 (.588) maintains his 8 game lead with a record while Schultz is still lagging behind at 70-62-5, (.518)

GameDave's PickLynden's PickWinner
Panthers vs Bears (-3.5)BearsBearsPanthers
Niners (-3) vs JaguarsJaguarsNinersNiners
New Orleans (-3) vs VikingsVikingsSaintsVikings
Texans vs Bengals (-6)BengalsBengalsTexans
Browns vs Ravens (-6.5)RavensRavensRavens
Packers vs Steelers (-3)SteelersSteelersSteelers
Tennessee (-1) vs Tampa BayTitansBucsBucs
Detroit (-3) vs Chargers LionsLionsPush
Atlanta (-2) vs ArizonaCardinalsCardinalsCardinals
NY Giants vs Cowboys (-17)CowboysCowboysCowboys
Washington vs Seattle (-6)CommandersSeattleCommanders
NY Jets (-1) vs Las Vegas RaidersRaidersRaiders
Denver vs Bills (-7)DenverDenverDenver
Colts (-2) vs PatriotsColtsColtsColts
Weekly Record9-4-19-4-1
Season Record70-62-5 (.518)78-54-5 (.588)

