Week 10 High School Football Scores
Week 10 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here are the scores.
Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.
*Bold indicates winner*
THURSDAY
Northside at Westgate
Cecilia at Iowa
Sam Houston at Southside
St. Edmund at Opelousas Catholic
Hamilton Christian at Elton
St. Louis at Jennings
Grand Lake at Dequincy
Lake Arthur at Vinton
Westminster (Lafayette) at Thrive Academy
FRIDAY
Crowley at St. Martinville (Listen live on 103.3 The GOAT)
North Vermilion at Teurlings (Listen live on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL)
Lafayette Christian at St. Thomas More (Listen live on Classic Rock 105.1)
Lafayette at New Iberia
Beau Chene at Opelousas
Mamou at Northwest
Breaux Bridge at Livonia
Rayne at Leesville
Erath at Donaldsonville
Comeaux at Sulphur
Franklin at Ascension Episcopal
Church Point at Iota
Welsh at Notre Dame
Abbeville at Kaplan
Vermilion Catholic at Hanson Memorial
Westminster at Catholic Pointe Coupee
Merryville at Gueydan
Delcambre at Loreauville
West St. Mary at Catholic New Iberia
St. John at Jeanerette
North Central at Sacred Heart VP
Port Barre at Pine Prairie
Oberlin at Ville Platte
Eunice at LaGrange
Acadiana at Barbe
Basile at East Beauregard
Patterson at Berwick
Highland Baptist at Central Catholic
Centerville at Covenant Christian