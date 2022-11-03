Week 10 High School Football Scores

Week 10 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here are the scores.

Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.

Get our free mobile app

*Bold indicates winner*

THURSDAY

Northside at Westgate

Cecilia at Iowa

Sam Houston at Southside

St. Edmund at Opelousas Catholic

Hamilton Christian at Elton

St. Louis at Jennings

Grand Lake at Dequincy

Lake Arthur at Vinton

Westminster (Lafayette) at Thrive Academy

FRIDAY

Crowley at St. Martinville (Listen live on 103.3 The GOAT)

North Vermilion at Teurlings (Listen live on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL)

Lafayette Christian at St. Thomas More (Listen live on Classic Rock 105.1)

Lafayette at New Iberia

Beau Chene at Opelousas

Mamou at Northwest

Breaux Bridge at Livonia

Rayne at Leesville

Erath at Donaldsonville

Comeaux at Sulphur

Franklin at Ascension Episcopal

Church Point at Iota

Welsh at Notre Dame

Abbeville at Kaplan

Vermilion Catholic at Hanson Memorial

Westminster at Catholic Pointe Coupee

Merryville at Gueydan

Delcambre at Loreauville

West St. Mary at Catholic New Iberia

St. John at Jeanerette

North Central at Sacred Heart VP

Port Barre at Pine Prairie

Oberlin at Ville Platte

Eunice at LaGrange

Acadiana at Barbe

Basile at East Beauregard

Patterson at Berwick

Highland Baptist at Central Catholic

Centerville at Covenant Christian

Pro Athletes From the Acadiana Area Louisiana has produced some of the best pro athletes in the world, especially in Acadiana.