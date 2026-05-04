(YOUNGSVILLE, La.) - Youngsville's own Dalen Cambre is coming home, and he's bringing a football camp with him. The New York Giants wide receiver will be hosting a youth football camp at the Youngsville Sports Complex, open to kids ages 8 to 18, from 8:00 to 11:00 AM on June 19, 2026. This one is worth clearing your schedule for.

Quick History on Dalen Cambre

If you haven't been following Cambre's journey, here's the quick version. The Youngsville native played college football for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, and after going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, he signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent. He spent the season grinding, earned a promotion to the active roster in December, and is now a legitimate NFL player. Not bad for a guy from right down the road.

Ishika Samant/Getty Images Ishika Samant/Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

Before he got to New York, Cambre was a first-team All-American at the college level, recognized by PFF College Football for his work as a special teams standout. That was after five years in a Cajun uniform, playing in 63 games and becoming one of the most reliable special teams pieces in the program. He's the kind of player that coaches love and the box score doesn't always capture.

Sam Wasson/Getty Images Sam Wasson/Getty Images loading...

Who's Helping Out At the Football Camp

The camp will feature members of the Ragin' Cajuns football team alongside Cambre, so the local talent mentoring these kids is legitimate across the board. Physical training will be assisted by local PT Gavin Gil of Geaux Grind, so the athletic development side of this thing is being handled right.

More on the Event Organizer, 2 Live Culture

The event is being put together with the help of 2 Live Culture, an athlete management and training organization built around elite training, brand development, and opening doors and opportunities both on and off the field. It's a good fit for a camp like this because the mission lines up with what Cambre is doing here: giving young athletes from this area a real look at what it takes to compete at the next level.

Read More: Tyler Shough Football Camp in Baton Rouge

This is exactly the kind of thing we love to see in Acadiana. A kid from Youngsville makes it to the NFL, and his first move is to come back and give the next generation something to work toward. Get your young athletes registered and get out to the Youngsville Sports Complex on June 19. More information and registration link can be found here.